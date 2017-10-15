10/14/17 Loveland HS sports update: women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, golf teams hold ECC

Football
Loveland fell again, this time to West Clermont 16-18. The team holds 1-4 win-loss in conference and 1-7 overall, putting them near the bottom of the ECC.
|Friday, October 13, 2017
|
|
|
|OCT. 2017
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|LOCATION
|Fri. 20
|Kings
|7:00 PM
|Loveland
Women’s volleyball
Women’s volleyball won the ECC title this week, ending their undefeated 14-0 conference season. The team is 20-2 overall. Last week the team defeated Oak Hills, West Clermont and Walnut Hills.
|OCT. 2017
|OPPONENT
|RESULT
|RECORD
|Tue. 3
|Withrow
|W 25-0, 25-4, 25-5
|16 – 2 (11 – 0)
|Wed. 4
|at Anderson
|W 25-16, 25-21, 25-14
|17 – 2 (12 – 0)
|Tue. 10
|Walnut Hills
|W 25-13, 25-22, 25-23
|18 – 2 (13 – 0)
|Thu. 12
|West Clermont
|W 25-22, 25-9, 25-13
|19 – 2 (14 – 0)
|Sat. 14
|Oak Hills
|W 25-12, 25-23, 25-16
|20 – 2 (14 – 0)
|Schedule
|OCT. 2017
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|Sat. 21
|Fairfield / Edgewood postseason
|1:30 PM
Men’s soccer
Loveland ended in third for men’s Varsity soccer in the ECC with a 4- 3-0 win-loss-tie. Last week the team beat Withrow and Milford.
|OCT. 2017
|OPPONENT
|RESULT
|RECORD
|Wed. 4
|at West Clermont
|W 7 – 0
|6 – 6 – 1 (2 – 3 – 0)
|Mon. 9
|at Withrow
|W 7 – 0
|7 – 6 – 1 (3 – 3 – 0)
|Thu. 12
|Milford
|W 2 – 0
|8 – 6 – 1 (4 – 3 – 0)
|OCT. 2017
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|LOCATION
|Tue. 17
|Middletown postseason
|7:00 PM
Women’s soccer
Women’s soccer ended their undefeated 7-game conference season season with a 5-1 win over Lebanon. The team also took down Milford and Sycamore this week. They will advance to districts next.
|OCT. 2017
|OPPONENT
|RESULT
|RECORD
|Tue. 3
|West Clermont
|W 3 – 0
|13 – 0 – 0 (6 – 0 – 0)
|Sat. 7
|at Sycamore
|L 1 – 0
|13 – 1 – 0 (6 – 0 – 0)
|Tue. 10
|at Milford
|W 2 – 0
|14 – 1 – 0 (7 – 0 – 0)
|Sat. 14
|at Lebanon
|W 5 – 1
|15 – 1 – 0 (7 – 0 – 0)
|OCT. 2017
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|LOCATION
|Thu. 19
|Western Brown / Winton Woods postseason
|7:00
Cross Country
Greg Ballman now leads the ECC with a time of 16:06.60 after his win at Fairmont.
Ellie Carr has a time of 19:46.00 in 14th place and Ansley Richards holds 19:48.00 in 15th.
Men’s Golf
Men’s golf leads in the tournament and will continue through their postseason.
|Tournament Results
|SCHOOL
|SCORE
|1.
|Loveland
|315
|2.
|Turpin
|326
|3.
|Milford
|335
|4.
|Anderson
|344
|4.
|Kings
|344
|6.
|Walnut Hills
|353
|7.
|West Clermont
|361
Women’s Golf
Loveland also leads in women’s golf, and will continue into the postseason.
|Tournament Results
|SCHOOL
|SCORE
|1.
|Kings
|322
|2.
|Loveland
|346
|3.
|Turpin
|361
|4.
|Walnut Hills
|382
|5.
|Milford
|389
|6.
|Anderson
|411
|7.
|West Clermont
|460
Women’s tennis
Women’s varsity tennis ended their season in third with a score of 4-2 in season.
Check back next week for another update on Tiger athletics, and stay up-to-date with the ECC website and Athletic Director Julian Renner’s twitter @renner_ad.