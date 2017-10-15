10/14/17 Loveland HS sports update: women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, golf teams hold ECC

Football

Loveland fell again, this time to West Clermont 16-18. The team holds 1-4 win-loss in conference and 1-7 overall, putting them near the bottom of the ECC.

8 Loveland 1 2 3 4 T LVL 0 0 0 8 8 WC 7 0 3 6 16 16 West Clermont

OCT. 2017 OPPONENT TIME LOCATION Fri. 20 Kings 7:00 PM Loveland

Women’s volleyball

Women’s volleyball won the ECC title this week, ending their undefeated 14-0 conference season. The team is 20-2 overall. Last week the team defeated Oak Hills, West Clermont and Walnut Hills.

OCT. 2017 OPPONENT RESULT RECORD Tue. 3 Withrow W 25-0, 25-4, 25-5 16 – 2 (11 – 0) Wed. 4 at Anderson W 25-16, 25-21, 25-14 17 – 2 (12 – 0) Tue. 10 Walnut Hills W 25-13, 25-22, 25-23 18 – 2 (13 – 0) Thu. 12 West Clermont W 25-22, 25-9, 25-13 19 – 2 (14 – 0) Sat. 14 Oak Hills W 25-12, 25-23, 25-16 20 – 2 (14 – 0)

Schedule OCT. 2017 OPPONENT TIME Sat. 21 Fairfield / Edgewood postseason 1:30 PM

Men’s soccer

Loveland ended in third for men’s Varsity soccer in the ECC with a 4- 3-0 win-loss-tie. Last week the team beat Withrow and Milford.

OCT. 2017 OPPONENT RESULT RECORD Wed. 4 at West Clermont W 7 – 0 6 – 6 – 1 (2 – 3 – 0 ) Mon. 9 at Withrow W 7 – 0 7 – 6 – 1 (3 – 3 – 0 ) Thu. 12 Milford W 2 – 0 8 – 6 – 1 (4 – 3 – 0 )

OCT. 2017 OPPONENT TIME LOCATION Tue. 17 Middletown postseason 7:00 PM

Women’s soccer

Women’s soccer ended their undefeated 7-game conference season season with a 5-1 win over Lebanon. The team also took down Milford and Sycamore this week. They will advance to districts next.

OCT. 2017 OPPONENT RESULT RECORD Tue. 3 West Clermont W 3 – 0 13 – 0 – 0 (6 – 0 – 0 ) Sat. 7 at Sycamore L 1 – 0 13 – 1 – 0 (6 – 0 – 0 ) Tue. 10 at Milford W 2 – 0 14 – 1 – 0 (7 – 0 – 0 ) Sat. 14 at Lebanon W 5 – 1 15 – 1 – 0 (7 – 0 – 0 )

OCT. 2017 OPPONENT TIME LOCATION Thu. 19 Western Brown / Winton Woods postseason 7:00

Cross Country

Greg Ballman now leads the ECC with a time of 16:06.60 after his win at Fairmont.

Ellie Carr has a time of 19:46.00 in 14th place and Ansley Richards holds 19:48.00 in 15th.

Men’s Golf

Men’s golf leads in the tournament and will continue through their postseason.

Tournament Results SCHOOL SCORE 1. Loveland 315 2. Turpin 326 3. Milford 335 4. Anderson 344 4. Kings 344 6. Walnut Hills 353 7. West Clermont 361

Women’s Golf

Loveland also leads in women’s golf, and will continue into the postseason.

Tournament Results SCHOOL SCORE 1. Kings 322 2. Loveland 346 3. Turpin 361 4. Walnut Hills 382 5. Milford 389 6. Anderson 411 7. West Clermont 460

Women’s tennis

Women’s varsity tennis ended their season in third with a score of 4-2 in season.

Check back next week for another update on Tiger athletics, and stay up-to-date with the ECC website and Athletic Director Julian Renner’s twitter @renner_ad.

