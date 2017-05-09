The Walk, which is powered by your love, is the largest fundraising event for Autism Speaks and is what helps us fund the array of services we provide!

Services like: providing newly-diagnosed families with a hard copy of Autism Speaks’ 100 Day Kit, providing financially disadvantaged families with an iPad to aid in education and build communicative skills, provide camps with scholarship funds for financially disadvantaged campers, Town Halls, Safety Fairs and First Responder Trainings, helpful workshops, free online resources, the Autism Response Team, other local grants, awareness and advocacy efforts like Light It Up Blue and state and country wide legislation, and last but not least, the impotant and life changing research happening every day.

Please register on our brand NEW walk website, today, to start fundraisng for the future! We ask that EVERYONE, who is coming to walk, to please register (excluding kiddos under 16), so that we can appropriately plan for food and activities, as well as this enables everyone to receive online donations, get through walk day check in faster, and recieve your PomPom that you will need for walk day activites! Please register all adults on your team!