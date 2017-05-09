Our strength as a community is powered by love and built on the commitment of individuals like you. Start a team, join a team or come on your own. Walk and fundraise together to enhance the lives of people living with autism.
Sunday, May 21
Coney Island
Registration begins at 8:30 AM
Walk 10 AM
Autism Speaks Walk is powered by the love of parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, relatives and support providers for people with autism.
With every step you take and every dollar you raise, you help enhance lives today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow.
The Walk, which is powered by your love, is the largest fundraising event for Autism Speaks and is what helps us fund the array of services we provide!
Services like: providing newly-diagnosed families with a hard copy of Autism Speaks’ 100 Day Kit, providing financially disadvantaged families with an iPad to aid in education and build communicative skills, provide camps with scholarship funds for financially disadvantaged campers, Town Halls, Safety Fairs and First Responder Trainings, helpful workshops, free online resources, the Autism Response Team, other local grants, awareness and advocacy efforts like Light It Up Blue and state and country wide legislation, and last but not least, the impotant and life changing research happening every day.
Please register on our brand NEW walk website, today, to start fundraisng for the future! We ask that EVERYONE, who is coming to walk, to please register (excluding kiddos under 16), so that we can appropriately plan for food and activities, as well as this enables everyone to receive online donations, get through walk day check in faster, and recieve your PomPom that you will need for walk day activites! Please register all adults on your team!
We are welcoming back Jen Jordan from Q102 as our Emcee again this year and Billy Brown will be performing during the after party celebration!
Complimentary food and beverages will be availble as well during the after party.
Kid Friendly
A Guide to Walk Day & Quiet Zone
Sometimes the environment at an Autism Speaks Walk can become overwhelming for people with sensory sensitivities. All of our Walks allow access to a quiet space that can be used as a safe outlet if you or your loved one living with autism becomes overwhelmed. We recommend finding the quiet area of your Walk when you arrive and share its location with your team for ease of access later on in the day should it be needed.