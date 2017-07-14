Advertisement

Art Affaire is a juried, outdoor art and fine craft show held on Main Street in historic Milford, Ohio and is a key annual fundraiser for the Greater Milford Area Historical Society (GMAHS). Initiated in 2005, Art Affaire has significantly grown each year and now features over 115 artists, live music and entertainment and food. Art Affaire, which is free and open to the public, is held annually the fourth Saturday in September. For more information, visit www.MilfordHistory.net or www.Facebook.com/artaffaire.

