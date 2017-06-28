The 2017 Amazing Charity Race took place in Miami Township and Loveland this year with 1,500 racers supported by 500 volunteers. Here are the video highlights from a team of LOVELAND MAGAZINE TV videographers and led by our Sam Smith.

Loveland Magazine has been proud to partner with other sponsors to help make the Races a success

Your company can become a partner of next year’s Race and you too can become part of supporting the charities that are helped each year.

Your corporate sponsorship will go a long, long way in supporting the many local charity organizations the Amazing Charity Race supports. Please email Terrie Puckett: tecumseh70@hotmail.com to find out more.

Sponsorship Guidelines These general guidlines can be modified to meet your marketing needs. Sponsorship inquiries contact Terrie Puckett: tecumseh70@hotmail.com We understand you may already have a community investment program at your company. Maybe you are already blessed with great name recognition in the community. Investing in the Amazing Charity Race is investing in your local community. Here are great 5 Reasons to Sponsor ACR 2017: ​ The organizations we support are mostly small, all-volunteer, community-based charities. This means that most are not connected to bigger giving opportunities like the United Way or Community Shares.

These small organizations rely on financial support from ACR for specific projects and for meeting the gaps in dollars from other sources just to keep going.

A sponsorship of ACR has a more positive direct impact on the organizations we help in the local community than a larger sponsorship to a national organization.

All of the charities take part on the day of the race, contributing to the overall success of the event through sweat-equity and inspiration.

The more cash sponsorships we can bring in to cover direct costs, the more money we can allocate to the 50+ local charities that volunteer each year. Wouldn’t it be great to have your company be associated with this type of positive community involvement? In the last 11 years we have distributed close to $500,000 LOCALLY. But don’t just take it from us… Read what some of our past charities say: “The Tukandu Cycling Club pair’s blind and visually impaired stokers with sighted captains for rides on tandem bicycles. The money the club has received over the years has helped us pay for repairs to our bikes, purchase bike helmets and bikes. The Amazing Charity Race Board has been very generous to the club over the years and we appreciate their support.”

~Jim Cable, Tukandu Cycling Club “The Isaac Walton League provides canoes and kayaks for Boy Scouts/Girl Scouts etc., for experiences and river cleanup. Many other non-profits use the grounds. The monies received help maintain the property and upkeep.”

~Ann Schnure “The Karen Carns Foundation pledges that a child will never be removed from his or her environment of a private elementary or high school education due to a life-changing event that affects the family’s financial situation. The support of the Amazing Charity Race has helped us keep many students in their private school after a parent’s death, and those families are ever so grateful. The Race organizers always manage to create the best, most twisted events for us to run every year, and we all absolutely love it. This event draws the most KCF volunteers to any of our events and it just keeps getting bigger and better every year!”

~Ed Driscoll We would love to work with you. These general guidelines can be modified to meet your needs. For more information, or to set up a meeting with our team, please contact Terrie Puckett at tecumseh70@hotmail.com Sponsors: all levels logo on racer and volunteer tee shirts (approximately 1750 ordered each year)

logo and hot link on Sponsor page of ACR website

listing as Sponsor in any print materials and advertising Sponsors: $500.00 value and up all the above

Sponsor Spotlight—a paragraph about your company—in 2 email blasts and 2 Facebook posts prior to race day Sponsors: $1000.00 value and up all the above

2 race teams registered in 2017

increase to 4 Sponsor Spotlights (email and Facebook posts) prior to race day

opportunity to address race participants at end of race party Sponsors: $3000.00 value and up all the above

10×10 booth at either the start line or end line

opportunity to address race participants at map release

opportunity to address charities at check distribution party

2 additional Sponsor Spotlights (email and Facebook) post-race (August to December 2017)

Thank You To Our Sponsors

