Seven consecutive years

Loveland, Ohio – A press release from the Loveland School District:

The Loveland City School District once again congratulates our outstanding food service department for being awarded the Hamilton County Board of Health Clean Kitchen Award – now seven consecutive years! Each building’s kitchen received the award for demonstration of sound public health knowledge and sanitation principles in the operation of the kitchen facilities district-wide.

“This award is one we receive year after year due to the diligent efforts of our Food Service Director Kris Tracy, Pat Mitchell at Loveland High School, Dea Cooper at Loveland Middle School/Loveland Intermediate School, Amy Grethel at Loveland Elementary School, Jessica Cole at Loveland Primary School, Linda Howard at Loveland Early Childhood Center and all of their food service employees,” said Loveland Business Manager John Ames. “I want to thank these dedicated professionals for ensuring our students receive the highest possible quality in our cafeterias.”

