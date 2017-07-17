Dear Loveland Magazine Readers,

Matthew 25: Ministries (M25M) has placed a clothing donation bin at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 101 S. Lebanon Road, to gather gently-used clothing each week.

With your donation of clothing, we are working together in serving the poorest of the poor locally and internationally. Matthew 25: Ministries celebrated our 25th Anniversary in 2016. Since 1991, they have:

  • Shipped more than 180 million pounds of aid around the world
  • Helped more than 100 million people in need around the world
  • Distributed goods throughout the U.S. and in over 60 countries worldwide

Visit www.m25m.org to learn more.

Donna Bednar, Parish Administrator

Hours: M – TH 7:30 am-12:30 pm

(513) 683-4244

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 101 S. Lebanon Road

