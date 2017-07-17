Dear Loveland Magazine Readers,

Matthew 25: Ministries (M25M) has placed a clothing donation bin at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 101 S. Lebanon Road, to gather gently-used clothing each week.

With your donation of clothing, we are working together in serving the poorest of the poor locally and internationally. Matthew 25: Ministries celebrated our 25th Anniversary in 2016. Since 1991, they have:

Shipped more than 180 million pounds of aid around the world

Helped more than 100 million people in need around the world

Distributed goods throughout the U.S. and in over 60 countries worldwide

Visit www.m25m.org to learn more.

Donna Bednar, Parish Administrator

Hours: M – TH 7:30 am-12:30 pm

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

101 South Lebanon Drive

Loveland, Ohio 45140

(513) 683-4244