Job opening with City of Loveland

Loveland, Ohio – The City is hiring a part-time Building and Zoning Clerk. This position provides clerical support and customer service in the Building and Zoning Department. Candidate must have a high school diploma or GED, at least two (2) years of administrative support experience, knowledge of planning, building, or zoning matters preferred. Hours will be limited to twenty-five hours per week, and pay will be commensurate with experience with a maximum pay of $19.48 per hour.

A civil service examination will be held on September 6, 2017, at 6:15 PM at the Loveland Safety Center, 126 S. Lebanon Road.

Candidates should complete the test application, City employment application, and submit a resume and cover letter (including an email address), and a nonrefundable $15 examination fee payable to City of Loveland no later than August 28. Documentation should be delivered or mailed to City of Loveland, Building and Zoning Clerk Position, 120 West Loveland Avenue, Loveland, OH 45140.

Applications and information available at City Hall or online at www.lovelandoh.gov/employment. Loveland is an equal opportunity employer.