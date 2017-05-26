By Dr. Amy Crouse, Loveland Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning

Tiger academic growth – at the Loveland City School District that is our No. 1 goal. You can see it through the innovation in our classrooms and the care given to students across our district. Our Board of Education, administrative team, teachers and staff understand that significant, routine investment is required to make consistent development of that academic focus one we can achieve. As such, last year the Loveland Board of Education undertook a five-year commitment to teaching and learning. Through the implementation of the Instructional Cycle, we are able to intensely focus on one content area annually, while continuing our work to improve student achievement in all content areas.

For the 2016-17 school year, classroom educational leaders focused on social studies. This group of dedicated teachers from grades kindergarten through 12 met throughout the school year to identify the best instructional strategies and resources for students to be able to apply their understanding of the Ohio Learning Standards for social studies.

The Loveland Board of Education voted unanimously to adopt the new instructional tools during the April 18 Business Meeting, after an informative and exciting presentation by our professionals. We plan to have all the new materials in place for the 2017-18 school year.

By supporting our expert teaching staff with updated resources, access to technology, and time to work collaboratively we can continue to grow and develop as professionals to improve experiences for students in our classrooms. Preparing Students for Tomorrow, Today – it is what we do, and as always, we appreciate your continued support of our academic mission.

In service to our Tigers,

Dr. Amy Crouse

Dr. Amy Crouse discussing the Instructional Cycle

