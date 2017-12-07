Loveland, Ohio – Loveland City Council will begin the process of filling a partial term on City Council set to expire on December 2, 2019, according to a press release issued by City Manager Dave Kennedy.

Loveland residents interested in serving in this position are encouraged to submit an application and a resume to the Clerk of Council by 4:30 p.m. on December 18, 2017, at City Hall, located at 120 W. Loveland Avenue, Loveland, OH 45140. Applications are available at City Hall or on the City’s website.

Applicants must be a registered voter, must reside within the City, have lived within the City limits for at least one year preceding the appointment, and be at least 18 years of age.

The seat became vacant when former mayor Mark Fitzgerald resigned under the pressure of a re-call election.

