The Ohio Senate enacted a sales tax holiday. The holiday starts on Friday, August 4 at 12 AM and ends on Sunday, August 6 at 11:59 PM.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

Clothing priced at $75 per item or less;

School supplies priced at $20 per item or less; and

School instructional material priced at $20 per item or less.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

Sales Tax Holiday Frequently Asked Questions

