Blue Ash/Montgomery Symphony Orchestra

Monday, May 29th, 6:00 PM, Blue Ash Towne Square Click for Directions

“American Memories” will be the theme for this year’s Memorial Day Concert. This concert will feature the works of Antonio Vivaldi, Aaron Copland, Modest Mussorgsky, and will feature mandolin players extraordinaire Evan Marshall and Brian Oberlin. The annual event will be at the Blue Ash Towne Square (Rain Site: Sycamore Junior High, 5757 Cooper Road) on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 6:00 PM

