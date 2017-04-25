“We are all one Loveland. Let’s get back to thinking that way.”

by Barry Kuhn

I’ve been watching the Loveland City Council meetings the last few months, and I believe that it is now time, as a Loveland resident, to speak up.

I'm embarrassed as a resident of this great city. Let me start by saying that it is not my intention to judge anyone with my remarks. As my friends will tell you, I'm not one to quote the Bible, however Matthew 7 states "do not judge, or you too will be judged. The same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the same measure you use, it will be measured to you". We could all probably learn from that.

I’m speaking out now because I’m embarrassed by the behavior and lack of respect on both sides of the podium. I’m all for spirited conversations, however neither side has shown much respect to each other, or the process. I’m embarrassed as a resident of this great city. Each of us on either side of the debates, is an individual that represents this city that we love. Although we are individuals, as Loveland we are one, we are a community.

Although we are individuals, as Loveland we are one, we are a community. Mary Parker Follett (a very smart woman from the late 1800s to the early 1900s) once wrote, "There are three ways of dealing with differences; Domination, Compromise, and Integration. By Domination, only one gets what it wants; by Compromise, neither side gets what it wants; by Integration, we find a way by which both sides may get what they wish". I think that what she is saying here, is that with Integration both sides will want the same thing.

Ironically, I think that we all want what is best for our great city. I’m asking that this community no longer accepts Domination or Compromise as solutions to our differences, but that we look towards Integration in continuing to make Loveland a city to be proud of. We can only achieve this with respect and understanding from both sides of the City Hall podium.



Barry Kuhn is a resident of Loveland and is on the City’s Finance Committee

