Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland Board of Education (BOE) will meet in a special session on Monday, May 22 at 7 PM in the Loveland Intermediate School Media Center. The public will have an opportunity to address the Board before they “Enter into Executive Session to consider the employment of a public employee or official.”

In the announcement issued on Thursday that Superintendent Chad Hilliker was resigning to take another job, the BOE said they had scheduled a special meeting, “To discuss plans for hiring a new superintendent.”

The Loveland Intermediate School is at 757 South Lebanon Road

Read the BOE agenda below: