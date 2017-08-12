[BREAKING] Loveland Mayor calls for Special Meeting of Council

Loveland, Ohio – Mayor Mark Fitzgerald has called for a special meeting of Loveland City Council for Monday, August 14, at 7 PM at Loveland City Hall.

According to a press release issued by the City, “The purpose of the special meeting is to respond to matters related to the recently filed petition seeking his recall as a member of City Council, and to take up any other matters that may lawfully come before City Council.”

