Loveland, Ohio – The Butterworth Road Bridge was closed today in anticipation of an upcoming bridge replacement project.The closure will be between Adams Road and the City of Loveland corporation limit, over Ertel Run. The construction bid date for the project is scheduled for February 7, 2017, with the new bridge expected to be complete in mid-summer of 2017, weather permitting.

The detour for the closure will utilize SR48, Fosters-Maineville Road, and Butterworth Road.

According to a press release issued by the Warren County Engineer’s Office this morning, the bridge replacement was scheduled for 2017, however the early closure, “Is due to the rapidly deteriorating condition of the bridge.”

For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at 513-695-3301.

