Campaign Statement of Dave Blumberg

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dave Blumberg is a candidate for Loveland City School Board and provided this Candidate Statement to Loveland Magazine.

Loveland Magazine invites all candidates for public office in the 45140 zip code or within the Loveland City School District boundary to send a similar Candidate Statement for publication. Send to lovelandmagazine@cinci.rr.com

As a 26 year resident, It has been an absolute pleasure to serve on the Board of Education for the past four years. The District is headed in a positive direction advancing our major goals in the areas of Growth, Care and Innovation.

In the past four years, we have constructed much needed facility improvements, including a new playground, tennis courts, reconfiguring the high school and affecting the replacement of the Tiger Trail entrance to the high school just to name a few. We have invested in long needed updated curriculum to meet the challenges and needs of today’s students as they prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. We have established the Destination Loveland initiative which includes engaging community stakeholders to help define the future of education in Loveland. This broad student centered initiative is beginning to materialize into a meaningful long term educational solution that will continue to make Loveland a destination school district for years to come.

With the current positive momentum, it would be in the Districts best interest to maintain Board leadership continuity so these advancements can continue to accelerate. Please consider these critical points and accomplishments in your vote. Thank you for your continued investment in our community and remember to WRITE IN DAVE BLUMBERG AT THE BALLOT BOX! My name will not appear on the ballot and it is critical for voters to literally WRITE IN my name in order to cast a vote for me. DON’T WRITE ME OFF – WRITE ME IN! GO TIGERS!

Like this: Like Loading...