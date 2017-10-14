Campaign Statement of Neal Oury

After being asked many times by several people, I have decided to run for Loveland’s City Council. It is time to give back to the community where I was raised and currently live. I remember Loveland before I-71 or I-275 existed. Loveland was rural, quaint, quiet and residents were involved in their community. Today, Loveland is still quaint, with many changes. The railroad track is now the Bike Trail, Rolke’s is now a multi use development, the Crist Theater is now the Loveland Stage Company. The current Loveland Early Childhood Center was Lloyd Mann School, where I attended starting in the 2nd grade.

My father worked at the railroad tower that was located behind today’s Cindy’s Tavern. I remember going to work with him, watching him pull large wooden levers in order to switch the tracks. We saved cardboard milk cartons for Harry Andrews to make the bricks to build the Loveland Castle. As a child; I played LYO baseball, enjoyed Eats & Treats candy store and shopped at Millitzer’s that was our “mall” located where Pizazz’s is today.

My wife Lynn of 34 years and I have lived in our Loveland home for thirty years where we raised our two children. We are parishioners at St. Columban Parish where I served on Parish Council and as Chairperson, Spiritual Director for the Christ Renews His Parish program, coached girls & boys basketball and volunteered with the HANDS program. I have maintained a Real Estate Brokers License since 1980 and started my business in 1984. I served as Secretary, Treasurer, President, Past President for the Greater Cincinnati chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management. I have served on the Board of Directors of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Apartment Association. I have managed portfolios in excess of 7000 units, as well as, for Fortune 500 Companies. I served on the Loveland Finance Committee, volunteered with the Loveland Farmers Market, The Loveland Amazing Race, the Loveland Stage Co. and Lowe’s Heros. I was awarded the Business Enhancement Award from the City of Loveland in 2005. My company rebuilt Loveland Stage Company after the devastating fire in. 2008.

Communication with people is important to me. Understanding your concerns and opinions on issues, programs and development will help move our community in the direction WE desire. Together we can make it happen through dialogue and resident engagement. Transparency will be visible as we openly discuss future development and other priorities. I envision neighborhood meetings to openly listen to what’s on your mind. I want to get to know resident and personally inviting neighborhood representatives to attend council meetings.

If elected, as a member of Loveland’s City Council, I will listen and respect the opinions of all council members. I will bring to this body a skill set of organization, rational decision making and a inclination to detail with honesty, common sense and integrity.

I ask for your vote November 7th.