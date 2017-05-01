May 13 3 PM until 10 PM Shopper’s Haven Plaza (675 Loveland-Madeira Rd.)

This family-friendly event is free to attend and includes:

–Assortment of more than 20 Food Trucks

–Entertainment and Live Music Featuring Counting Skeletons

–Children’s Area (Includes inflatable’s, carnival games, face painting, and more – all free of charge!)

–Beverages for sale! We’ll be offering an assortment of craft beer, wine, water, soda.

Schedule: 3 PM: Event Begins 3:30 PM: Spring Masters Tumbling Team 5 PM: Mark Hayden Band 7 PM: The Counting Skeletons This is a free event and food pricing is $5-$7 per item. Parking is available at the Primary School across the street. Bring your folding chairs and stay awhile for the all the fun and entertainment!

*Please note: Feel free to bring along your folding chairs! No Coolers or outside food and beverages allowed.