May 13

3 PM until 10 PM

Shopper’s Haven Plaza

(675 Loveland-Madeira Rd.)
 
This family-friendly event is free to attend and includes:
 
–Assortment of more than 20 Food Trucks
–Entertainment and Live Music Featuring Counting Skeletons
–Children’s Area (Includes inflatable’s, carnival games, face painting, and more – all free of charge!)
–Beverages for sale! We’ll be offering an assortment of craft beer, wine, water, soda.
 

Schedule:

3 PM: Event Begins

3:30 PM:  Spring Masters Tumbling Team

5 PM: Mark Hayden Band

7 PM: The Counting Skeletons

 

This is a free event and food pricing is $5-$7 per item.

Parking is available at the Primary School across the street. Bring your folding chairs and stay awhile for the all the fun and entertainment!

 
*Please note: Feel free to bring along your folding chairs! No Coolers or outside food and beverages allowed.
For more information visit www.lmrchamberalliance.org or call our office at 513-683-1544.
