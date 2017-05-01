May 13
3 PM until 10 PM
Shopper’s Haven Plaza
(675 Loveland-Madeira Rd.)
This family-friendly event is free to attend and includes:
–Assortment of more than 20 Food Trucks
–Entertainment and Live Music Featuring Counting Skeletons
–Children’s Area (Includes inflatable’s, carnival games, face painting, and more – all free of charge!)
–Beverages for sale! We’ll be offering an assortment of craft beer, wine, water, soda.
Schedule:
3 PM: Event Begins
3:30 PM: Spring Masters Tumbling Team
5 PM: Mark Hayden Band
7 PM: The Counting Skeletons
This is a free event and food pricing is $5-$7 per item.
Parking is available at the Primary School across the street. Bring your folding chairs and stay awhile for the all the fun and entertainment!
*Please note: Feel free to bring along your folding chairs! No Coolers or outside food and beverages allowed.
For more information visit www.lmrchamberalliance.org or call our office at 513-683-1544.