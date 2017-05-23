LMS Principal Chris Burke requested to transition from an administrative role back into a classroom teacher position

Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland City School District has announced that beginning August 1, Loveland Middle School (LMS) will be under the leadership of Principal Charles Ogdan has 14 years of educational experience. He comes to the district from Princeton High School where he began serving in 2013; he was the building educational leader working as principal. Prior to his tenure in Princeton, Ogdan served the students of Sycamore Community Schools from 2003-2013.

“Mr. Ogdan brings a wealth of education administration leadership to our already strong district administrative team,” said Loveland Assistant Superintendent Keith Koehne. “Mr. Ogdan’s energy, strength in building relationships with parents and students, and his success in leading a large organization will be an asset to advancing the continued growth of Loveland Middle School. We are excited to have him as part of our Tiger Family.”

“I am extremely excited to join the Loveland team!” said Ogdan. “Having the opportunity to work with, and in my personal community puts a heightened level of ownership to my position. Loveland schools is the premier educational destination in the state, and I look forward to working together to maintain and grow our expectations and successes.”

Ogdan received his bachelor of science in education degree from Miami University in 2003, his master of science in education degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2005, was part of the Educational Leadership Program at the University of Dayton in 2010 and is currently in the superintendent licensure program at Miami University. Additionally Ogdan is National Board Certified teacher in history.

Ogdan replaces LMS Principal Chris Burke who requested to transition from an administrative role back into a classroom teacher position. The Board of Education approved the contract for Ogdan at the May 16 Business Meeting.

