 
Granny’s 14th Annual Plant Sale
  Saturday, May 6, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
Sunday, May 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

550 Loveland-Madeira Road (45140)
 
Plant Sale To Do List
Email Granny for a FREE cherry tomato plant coupon for each child you bring to the sale.
Facebook users, see below; how to get a $5 coupon toward a purchase of $10 or more at the sale.
Buy component plants for decorative pots on front porch and deck.  Granny’s Plant Experts will help guide you.
Stop at Granny’s table for Free, Hyacinth Bean Vine or Burgundy Cotton

seeds. (We also have the plants for sale.)
Buy __ Gerber Dasies ($5 ea.) for Mother’s Day Gifts.  
* Buy Pick-a-Bouquet Club memberships for: Mom, mother-in-law, grandmother for Mother’s Day. 
 

Attention Facebook Users?
Like this post

then share it on your timeline to receive $5 off a plant sale purchase of $10 or more.
 

We’ll have Naked Lady Lily bulbs at the 
sale for $2 each (limit 5 per person). 
 
They are also known as Resurrection Lily, Surprise Lily, Magic Lily, among other names.  They are called Naked Ladies, because the leaves come up early spring then die back and mid summer the stems poke up and the flower blooms.

 

