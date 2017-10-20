Choosing right Council candidate is imperative so we don’t go back to where we have been

by Shanda Gentry

When Loveland’s alarm clocks ring on November 8th all the work that the candidates and residents have put into this election will be done but the work for our city will just be beginning. Loveland has eight candidates vying to represent us, choosing the right ones is imperative so we don’t go back to where we have been. We have weathered fights over our Loveland Farmers Market, fees charged to vendors working in our city, a recall petition times two of our former mayor, and much infighting amongst the remaining members of council.

My votes go to Neal Oury, Tim Butler, Ted Phelps and Rob Weisgerber. Transparency, resident engagement, and ethical behavior is a promise from all four and that is imperative for me.

Rob Weisgerber represents continuity and history to me. Rob has been on council through good times in Loveland and bad and he is the first to admit that decisions made with the greatest intentions sometimes backfire in the long run. His humility and willingness to devote so much to our city along with continuity and history pull a vote from me for Rob.

Neal Oury represents new ideas but with a great background in Loveland and in management that will be a huge asset to Loveland. Neal has proven his character by his decision to be open with personal hardships he has endured and his neighborly attitude of helping Mark Bersani of Loveland Canoe when their building flooded in March and Neal was right there to lend a hand.

Tim Butler is an innovator who created the SMAC track and cross country program that has served thousands of girls and boys in the Loveland Area. He is someone who has a fresh approach to city council but is a practicing attorney so following rules and regulations is second nature to him. We need someone on council who brings fresh eyes to Loveland but with a backbone to stand up for what our city needs and deserves and Tim brings that in my opinion.

Ted Phelps is another existing councilmember, with less time in the seat than Rob, but still brings some consistency of working with members of City staff and residents. Ted is always attentive during council meetings to whoever is speaking, as an attorney he knows that shows respect. My vote for Ted is due to his always friendly and open to opinions even those he doesn’t agree with but he is extremely respectful and throughful in his interactions.

These four gentlemen will bring a fantastic combination of history with new opinions, attentiveness and respectfulness with a strong backbone to push back when needed, lifelong residents of Loveland and those who have absorbed ideas from other cities, knowledge about rules and regulations in many areas but most important a desire to represent and engage with each other and the residents of our town.

Join me in voting for Neal Oury, Ted Phelps, Tim Butler and Rob Weisgerber on November 7th.

