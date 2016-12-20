Historic Downtown Loveland, OH- Despite controversy over the event, Christmas in Loveland was a success. On the rainy evening of Saturday, December 17th, Loveland united in holiday spirit to draw visitors and customers to the downtown area.

Christmas in Loveland is a yearly event held in Historic Loveland, and helps draw commerce and cheer to Loveland through a live nativity scene, carriage rides, ice carving, Santa Claus, and a number of other events scattered throughout the city. The event began in 1987, and is, for many, a highlight of the holiday season.

Outside of The Running Spot, a live nativity scene was held, featuring live animals and angels on the roof. Visitors were given the opportunity to roast chestnuts over an open fire, or just drink free hot chocolate and eat cookies. Christmas in Loveland is, to no surprise, a Christian-oriented event. However, it is a commercial event, too.

Paxton’s Grill offered hot chocolate, Pizazz provided face-painting, and Comey & Shepherd and Branches Church provided a photo booth. Whistle Stop Clay Works sold and gave away hand-made ornaments and held a bonfire. Tano Bistro provided bread pudding, and Loveland Hardware offered Scrooge Snowball Throw. Diamond Quality Clean and Prince of Peace Church held holiday crafts for children.

At the new Graters in downtown Loveland, wind and strings groups played holiday songs. Inside Graters, children decorated cookies.

Loveland Stage Company held a free open house performance, Step Into Christmas. The event was intended to showcase their actors and musicians. The show was about half an hour, and contained a variety of Christmas performance pieces.

Mosaic Church sponsored an escape room, across from Loveland Canoe and Kayak. The escape room consisted of trailers filled with challenges. Each contender had only seven minutes to try to escape from the trailers.

Next to the Plaid Room Records at the Jackson Street Market there was food carts, and vendors set up tents.

Three horse-drawn carriages made loops around Nisbet Park. Christmas in Loveland improved their horse carriage system from last year, cutting down on waits.

The Loveland Fire Department held ice-carving demonstrations. An ice-carver quickly created impressive Christmas-themed sculptures as rain began to fall.

Although details are yet to be announced for next year’s Christmas in Loveland, it is unlikely to be any less festive or impressive.