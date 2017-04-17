In a continuing effort to foster activities that promote positive mental health and prevent substance abuse, Clermont County Mental Health & Recovery Board (MHRB) will fund “mini-grants” again for the upcoming year.

The Board is looking for innovative projects that will positively affect mental health and/or prevent substance abuse for any age group. A total up to $40,000, from the Board’s levy funds, is available for programs serving Clermont County residents. The maximum funding per project is $4,000. The grant period is July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018. Any organized group in Clermont County – with the exception of the contract agencies of the Mental Health & Recovery Board – can apply for funding.

Previously funded applicants are eligible to reapply. Applicants must have a financial structure in place to account for the awarded funds. Funds may not be used to cover ongoing operating expenses.

To apply for a mini-grant, submit a brief proposal that includes the name, address, email address and phone number of the contact person, a description of the activity/purpose for which the grant will be used, an explanation of how the activity will promote positive mental health and/or prevent substance abuse, a description of what part of the activity the mini-grant will fund if used with other monies, the date(s) of activity, and the amount of the funding request. Mini-grant funds cannot be used to purchase equipment such as iPads, iPods, tablets, or other electronic items. The funds can be used for materials, supplies, and/or food for activities planned.

Proposals must be submitted no later than Friday, May 12, 2017, to: Mini-Grant Project, c/o Cindy Knoblauch, Clermont County Mental Health & Recovery Board, 2337 Clermont Center Drive, Batavia, OH 45103.

Last year, the MHRB funded a total of 29 mini-grants to 22 separate organizations. Eight schools in Clermont County received grants that assisted in initiating activities that helped children stay drug-free and established mentoring programs. In addition, grants were awarded to other agencies providing services directed to community members, such as the Coalition for a Drug-Free Clermont County and Safe Harbor of Hope.

Any group receiving funding is required to submit a report to the Mental Health & Recovery Board on its efforts and outcomes following completion of the activity. A final accounting of funds must be submitted within 60 days of the end of the activity. All unused funds must be returned to the MHRB.

It is possible that mini-grants may not be available in the future or that a project funded once may not receive funds a second time, so mini-grants should be viewed as one-time only funds.

If you have any questions about applying for these grants, call the Clermont County Mental Health & Recovery Board at 513.732.5400.

