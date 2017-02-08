Indian Hill, Ohio – The Tigers traveled to Indian Hill Saturday night, taking on the Braves from the Cincinnati Hills League. Playing their third game of the week, Loveland dropped a 54-38 decision to the Braves.
Most of the first half was a back and forth affair, with the Tigers up 18-17 at the 4:45 mark of the second quarter. But a 12-4 run by the Braves to close the half was the beginning of the end for the Tigers.
Loveland came out of the locker room ice cold and could manage only a single point in the third quarter – and that with only 19 seconds to go. The Braves were up 42-23 after 3 quarters and coasted to the 54-38 victory.
Drew Kluender had 10 points and 7 rebounds for the Tigers, including 9 points in the second quarter. Jalen Greiser also knocked in 10 points. Loveland returns to ECC action Thursday night, hosting Anderson at Tiger Court.
|Saturday, February 04, 2017
|
|
|
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
|
|LVL
|7
|15
|1
|15
|38
|
|
|IH
|16
|13
|13
|12
|54
|
|
|
|Loveland
|Tripp Willis
|3-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8
|Drew Kluender
|3-5
|0-0
|4-6
|4
|3
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Owen Wilhoite
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Jacob Campbell
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Collin Hedgepeth
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Mitch Robinson
|1-6
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Mitch Suder
|2-11
|0-3
|1-2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Jalen Greiser
|3-7
|0-3
|4-4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Gabe Rubio
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alec Soth
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alex Wolf
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|PTS
|
|13-38
|0-12
|12-16
|8
|14
|22
|6
|5
|2
|10
|14
|38
|
|34.2%
|0.0%
|75.0%
|
|Indian Hill
|AICHHOLZ,Dawson
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2
|FIORE,Marco
|6-7
|0-1
|1-3
|1
|3
|4
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|13
|SHAW,Colin
|4-10
|0-3
|4-5
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|OAKES,Mick
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|CAINE,Winston
|3-12
|3-8
|2-2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|11
|AICHHOLZ,Reed
|5-9
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|BULTEMA,Johnny
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|INNIS,Garrett
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|SWEENEY,Max
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|HAYES,Matt
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MANDELBROT,Benn
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|PTS
|
|22-45
|3-12
|7-10
|11
|18
|29
|8
|4
|0
|11
|19
|54
|
|48.9%
|25.0%
|70.0%
|
Jarvis Global is an investment advisory firm in Symmes Township, Ohio which offers private portfolio management and retirement services to high net worth individuals.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
You must log in to post a comment.