Indian Hill, Ohio – The Tigers traveled to Indian Hill Saturday night, taking on the Braves from the Cincinnati Hills League. Playing their third game of the week, Loveland dropped a 54-38 decision to the Braves.

Most of the first half was a back and forth affair, with the Tigers up 18-17 at the 4:45 mark of the second quarter. But a 12-4 run by the Braves to close the half was the beginning of the end for the Tigers.

Loveland came out of the locker room ice cold and could manage only a single point in the third quarter – and that with only 19 seconds to go. The Braves were up 42-23 after 3 quarters and coasted to the 54-38 victory.

Drew Kluender had 10 points and 7 rebounds for the Tigers, including 9 points in the second quarter. Jalen Greiser also knocked in 10 points. Loveland returns to ECC action Thursday night, hosting Anderson at Tiger Court.

38 Loveland 1 2 3 4 T LVL 7 15 1 15 38 IH 16 13 13 12 54 54 Indian Hill Loveland PLAYERS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Tripp Willis 3-4 0-0 2-2 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 3 8 Drew Kluender 3-5 0-0 4-6 4 3 7 1 1 0 1 3 10 Owen Wilhoite 0-1 0-1 1-2 0 3 3 0 2 0 1 2 1 Jacob Campbell 0-2 0-2 0-0 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 Collin Hedgepeth 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 1 0 Mitch Robinson 1-6 0-2 0-0 1 3 4 0 1 0 2 1 2 Mitch Suder 2-11 0-3 1-2 2 1 3 3 1 1 1 1 5 Jalen Greiser 3-7 0-3 4-4 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 Gabe Rubio 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Alec Soth 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Alex Wolf 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS 13-38 0-12 12-16 8 14 22 6 5 2 10 14 38 34.2% 0.0% 75.0% Indian Hill PLAYERS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS AICHHOLZ,Dawson 1-3 0-0 0-0 4 4 8 0 0 0 3 4 2 FIORE,Marco 6-7 0-1 1-3 1 3 4 5 2 0 3 3 13 SHAW,Colin 4-10 0-3 4-5 1 3 4 1 0 0 0 3 12 OAKES,Mick 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 4 CAINE,Winston 3-12 3-8 2-2 1 3 4 0 0 0 2 2 11 AICHHOLZ,Reed 5-9 0-0 0-0 3 2 5 1 1 0 0 2 10 BULTEMA,Johnny 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 INNIS,Garrett 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 2 1 0 0 2 1 2 SWEENEY,Max 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 HAYES,Matt 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MANDELBROT,Benn 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS 22-45 3-12 7-10 11 18 29 8 4 0 11 19 54 48.9% 25.0% 70.0%

