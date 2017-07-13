“That’s going to be a mess.”

– City Manager Dave Kennedy

Loveland, Ohio – City Manager Dave Kennedy announced at Tuesday’s council meeting that re-construction of Loveland Madeira Road from the City Limits to near the loading dock of the Kroger store will begin “Almost immediately.”

He also announced that during construction the road will be completely closed for five days. In making the closure announcement he said, “That’s going to be a mess.”

The project will include replacement of three storm sewer culverts, catch basins, the extension of sidewalk on the north side of the road to the Corporation limit, curb and sidewalk repairs, milling and paving, and other miscellaneous work.

Kennedy said the 2017 budget includes $553,900 for the project. The project is to be partially funded with $115,000 of Municipal Road Funds awarded to Loveland from Hamilton County. The remainder of the project cost is funded by a 0% interest 20-year term loan for up to $553,900 awarded to the City from the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC).

A contract for the work by Ford Development Corp. was approved at the council meeting.

Kennedy said only Ford submitted a bid for the work. He said it was only after he and the City Engineer agreed to allow the five-day closure that they received the one bid.

