“That’s going to be a mess.”

– City Manager Dave Kennedy

Loveland, Ohio – City Manager Dave Kennedy announced at Tuesday’s council meeting that re-construction of Loveland Madeira Road from the City Limits to near the loading dock of the Kroger store will begin “Almost immediately.”

He also announced that during construction the road will be completely closed for five days. In making the closure announcement he said, “That’s going to be a mess.”

The project will include replacement of three storm sewer culverts, catch basins, the extension of sidewalk on the north side of the road to the Corporation limit, curb and sidewalk repairs, milling and paving, and other miscellaneous work.

Kennedy said the 2017 budget includes $553,900 for the project. The project is to be partially funded with $115,000 of Municipal Road Funds awarded to Loveland from Hamilton County. The remainder of the project cost is funded by a 0% interest 20-year term loan for up to $553,900 awarded to the City from the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC).

A contract for the work by Ford Development Corp. was approved at the council meeting.

Kennedy said only Ford submitted a bid for the work. He said it was only after he and the City Engineer agreed to allow the five-day closure that they received the one bid.

NOTES:

In general, the project consists of grinding and overlaying approximately 3300 feet of roadway, 3 culvert replacements, and approximately 460 feet of sidewalk extension along Loveland-Madeira Road.

The businesses that will be affected are New Hope Baptist Church, Jonny’s Car Wash, Pet Nation Lodge, and ABRA Auto Glass. The entrance to Kroger will not be affected, only that people will have to take a detour to get there during the five day complete road closing. The same applies for Deer Ridge Apartments and other residents of Highridge Drive.

The start of construction has not been announced, only that City Manager Dave Kennedy said on Tuesday evening that it will begin “Almost immediately.”

Kennedy was only given the authority to enter into the construction contract on Tuesday evening.

In general the construction will be from the Loveland City limit sign at Loveland’s Public Works garage to the truck loading dock at Kroger.



Like this: Like Loading...