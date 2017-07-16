“That’s going to be a mess.”
– City Manager Dave Kennedy
Loveland, Ohio – City Manager Dave Kennedy announced at Tuesday’s council meeting that re-construction of Loveland Madeira Road from the City Limits to near the loading dock of the Kroger store will begin “Almost immediately.”
He also announced that during construction the road will be completely closed for five days. In making the closure announcement he said, “That’s going to be a mess.”
The project will include replacement of three storm sewer culverts, catch basins, the extension of sidewalk on the north side of the road to the Corporation limit, curb and sidewalk repairs, milling and paving, and other miscellaneous work.
Kennedy said the 2017 budget includes $553,900 for the project. The project is to be partially funded with $115,000 of Municipal Road Funds awarded to Loveland from Hamilton County. The remainder of the project cost is funded by a 0% interest 20-year term loan for up to $553,900 awarded to the City from the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC).
A contract for the work by Ford Development Corp. was approved at the council meeting.
Kennedy said only Ford submitted a bid for the work. He said it was only after he and the City Engineer agreed to allow the five-day closure that they received the one bid.
NOTES:
- In general, the project consists of grinding and overlaying approximately 3300 feet of roadway, 3 culvert replacements, and approximately 460 feet of sidewalk extension along Loveland-Madeira Road.
- The businesses that will be affected are New Hope Baptist Church, Jonny’s Car Wash, Pet Nation Lodge, and ABRA Auto Glass. The entrance to Kroger will not be affected, only that people will have to take a detour to get there during the five day complete road closing. The same applies for Deer Ridge Apartments and other residents of Highridge Drive.
- The start of construction has not been announced, only that City Manager Dave Kennedy said on Tuesday evening that it will begin “Almost immediately.”
- Kennedy was only given the authority to enter into the construction contract on Tuesday evening.
- In general the construction will be from the Loveland City limit sign at Loveland’s Public Works garage to the truck loading dock at Kroger.
“Server issues”… How convenient.
I feel like I’ve heard this excuse before.
Apparently Loveland Magazine is only a champion of free speech when it suits their agenda. I notice my comment has been deleted. This can be proven by the fact that Jen Russell’s response to my comment can still be seen with the words “in response to MB Burton” but the original comment has been removed. Kudos on proving my point. A real journalist wouldn’t feel the need to delete comments simply for disagreeing with them. There were no threats, no foul language, nothing warranting moderation. More proof that you are nothing more than a blogger with zero credibility. I will continue to expose you for what you are. I have a screenshot with timestamp of the original comment. I will be contacting the Ohio Newspaper Association to see what they think of your practices. Loveland citizens need to know that this rag is not the voice of the community and your “reporting” is the eork of one man with an agenda. You don’t represent Loveland.
EDITOR’S NOTE: To our knowledge, none of your comments have ever been deleted.
MB Burton
I love how every single one of your “articles” (and I use that term extremely loosely) comes from an anti city council perspective…
You can’t just report the news of road closures and construction, it must also come with a side order of editorial. This is why your “magazine” (again, a term used loosely) is considered a rag by almost everyone in this town who isn’t part of the “community heartbeat” clique…
I also love how every single “article” is devoid of attribution. Everything is written by “Loveland Magazine” instead of an actual person. Could this be because David Miller is responsible for everything that this “news source” writes? Me thinks so…
The sad part is there are actually citizens of this town who don’t have the time to investigate who is behind this internet fish wrap, and they have no idea what is really going on. They don’t know who David Miller, Halie Rebeccaschild, Steve Smith and Ellen Mershon is, and they actually believe this publication is legit.
To anybody reading this, please do your homework on these people. They have an agenda. And the editor of this publication is helping them push it. Don’t fall for it. Loveland Magazine is nothing more than a glorified blog. It’s the work of one man. One very bored, very petty man….
The next time you find yourself wondering why you’ve been relegated to the back of the room at town hall, this is why. It’s because you’re a hack and you have no credibility.
Tom Calarco
In reply to MB Burton
Miller does not write everything in the publication. I have submitted several articles over the course of the last couple of years, of which he made no editorial changes of substance. Mr. Miller is reporting the news. If you pay attention, he has posted many videos that are unedited. If you want to post an opinion, I’m sure he will give you the space. But to attack him like this is not only unfair but totally inaccurate. Maybe it’s you who have the agenda.
Jen Russell In reply to MB Burton.
Huh?? Not everything is about politics or taking sides; I fail to see how this is an editorial or opinion piece.
Miller’s reporting here isn’t an attack upon, but rather a DEFENSE of council! It nips concerns/accusations about the contracting process in the bud by explaining the lack of competitive bids and the reason for the short notice about the start of the work.
This is the first I’ve heard about the imminent paving project. As one of the thousands traversing this stretch of road daily, I agree with Dave Kennedy’s assessment and appreciate the heads-up and details provided above.