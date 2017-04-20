Royal Document Destruction will have their mobile shred truck in the parking lot of the City Administrative Offices at 745 Center Street. Residents are allowed up to five boxes to shred and staples, paper clips etc do not need to be removed.

The Cincinnati Computer Cooperative will also be in the parking lot of the City building for electronics recycling. They will accept used computer products and reuse/refurbish the equipment to be donated to low-income families, schools, seniors and other non-profits. For more information on what can be accepted click on www.cincinnaticomputercooperative.com