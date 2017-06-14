by Congressman Steve Chabot (From Chabot’s Weekly Blog)

I had written this week’s blog on an entirely different matter. Then news broke that Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others were wounded by gunfire on a ballfield just outside Washington. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Steve and the others who were wounded. Also, our appreciation to Congressman Brad Wenstrup, who administered medical assistance to Steve Scalise. Brad of course served our nation as a combat surgeon in Iraq.

The Capitol Police should also be commended, not just today, but every day for the sacrifices they make to protect Members of the House and Senate. They unselfishly put their own lives in harm’s way to allow us to do the work of the American people, and for that we thank them.

Partisan politics seems to be at an all-time high in Washington, but we must never lose sight of the things that really matter. We debate, we argue, but at the end of the day, we must respect and care for one another no matter our party affiliation. When something like this happens it impacts all of us. I am praying for the Members, staff and law enforcement directly impacted by this tragedy, and hope you’ll join me.

