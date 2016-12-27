 

Loveland, Ohio – The temperature at 4 PM today reached 71 degrees, shattering the 2015 record of 64. These photos were taken in downtown around 3 PM. (Not a China hoax.)

 

 

Loveland Sweets is a purveyor of hand-crafted chocolates, caramels, marshmallows, and ice creams.

 

lovelandmagazine

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply