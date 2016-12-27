Loveland, Ohio – The temperature at 4 PM today reached 71 degrees, shattering the 2015 record of 64. These photos were taken in downtown around 3 PM. (Not a China hoax.)
Loveland, Ohio – The temperature at 4 PM today reached 71 degrees, shattering the 2015 record of 64. These photos were taken in downtown around 3 PM. (Not a China hoax.)
If you have benefited by reading stories here about your children, neighbors, City Hall, or a charitable organization you support and are someone who has those extra $'s...