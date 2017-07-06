Diane Powers feels it is important to state her perspective of the difference and why her efforts are focused only on improving governance. Loveland, Ohio – Diane Powers wants the community and Loveland Council to consider changes to Loveland’s Charter. Her proposal is for voters to directly elect the Mayor and for term limits for all members of City Council.

Powers attempted to bring her proposal forward at the last Council meeting but was denied when the meeting was abruptly adjourned – before, the agenda item set aside to hear from the public. She and local businessman Tim Canada wanted to talk about the changes. They want the measure on the fall ballot for voter consideration.

Immediately after Mayor Mark Fitzgerald spoke at the June 27 Council meeting, Vice-Mayor Angie Settle made a motion that adjourned the meeting, leaving residents who had signed up for “Open Forum”, nowhere to go but out the door. (Read: Mayor’s Kumbaya Moment pivots to Bye Y’all as Council meeting abruptly ends)

Below, is an email that Powers sent to Loveland Magazine along with her supporting documents so the community could read the presentation she was prevented from making at the Council meeting.

Council can vote to put the issue on the ballot. If they choose not to, she is prepared to circulate Initiative Petitions.

To: Mayor and City Council of Loveland, OH

Cc: City Administration, Council Clerk, Media personnel

RE: Open Forum Statement – June 27, 2017 – Governance: Elections

From: Diane Powers, Main Street, Loveland, OH

Note: This was the essence of my statement that I planned to make at Tuesday’s Council meeting prior to the abrupt adjournment. Thought sending it to you all now and making it a part of the City’s public records for citizen communication would keep at least my position open and transparent to everyone.

I want to address Council to share my thoughts on the governance of “We the People”—we citizens of Loveland. I feel there is a fundamental difference between politics and governance. Politics is a focus on the past, manipulating facts, and building small alliances and favoritism that are not representative of the citizens. What it appears we have now, and have had for the last 15-20 years. Governance, on the other hand, is how our elected officials and public employees interact with the citizens to create a community that improves the quality of life by ensuring equal opportunities and access for everyone. As elections are once again coming up in just over 4 months, I feel it is important to state my perspective of the difference and why my efforts are focused only on improving governance. If we want to fix the now, we have to fix the how.

It was during the height of some of this campaign toxicity, about a month ago, I had made a statement on a Facebook “conversation” (and I do use that term lightly) that, “If we want to fix the now, we have to fix the how.” How we choose the leadership of Loveland. How we ensure the city does not stagnate under a system of “status quo”. How we communicate a vision for the city’s future and elect the individuals most in-tune with setting policies to bring the vision into existence – our Mayor and Council Members. How we citizens address how we want to be governed.

Simultaneously, it appeared to quite a few people that a good start to “fixing the how” was 2-fold:

To move to direct election of the Mayor. This will eliminate the equivalent of Loveland’s “Electoral College”—in essence, 4 people/Council Members—that select the Mayor. It will also require individuals seeking the office of Mayor publicly declare it.

a. Provide for the Council Member receiving the most percentage of votes in Council Member elections becomes Vice Mayor.

2. To establish term limits for all elected officials.

Attached are 2 DRAFT Motions for each Item that were created with verbal input from a number of Loveland citizens. Establishing the language of the ballot measure and change to the municipal code is most definitely open to and, asked for, respectful dialogue from each and every Loveland citizen, Council Member, and the Mayor. I have also attached reference municipal code for Direct Elections from Beavercreek, OH and Cincinnati, OH. Both are local, comparable City Manager/Mayor-Council forms of government. We see these as building blocks for the final ballot language. They are what Tim Canada, a stakeholder in Loveland, was going to bring forward for Council consideration at the Tuesday session. We will be prepared to move this forward via a ballot initiative with necessary eligible voter signatures if Council does not.

It would be encouraging to see any or all Council Members, including the Mayor, demonstrate they are truly independent thinkers and voices and want to let voters decide critical issues by showing their support of the Motions and offering to officially bring these to Council for discussion and potential vote. Having a symbolic “John Hancock” signature on the informal Motions would go a very long way in demonstrating an ability to govern and not just engage in politics as usual. (This was for the Draft Motions at the meeting. At this point, an official Motion from any/all of Council desired.)

Lastly, it is also important to note that “my voice” is used to improve governance and not to campaign for anyone. Who I support is declared at the ballot box with my vote. I would love to say there is a person running that I trust their integrity, authenticity, intelligence, independence, and ability to communicate (listen to all sides of an issue) but I am not seeing these leadership qualities emerge. There’s four months remaining—someone, anyone, please step up.

Thank you for your consideration.

Diane Powers

Main Street

Ordinance Language for Motion – Sample Beavercreek

Proposed language to Replace SECTION 2.05 ORGANIZATION AND MEETINGS and SECTION 2.06 MAYOR AND VICE-MAYOR.

Six (6) Council members shall be elected as Council members at large to four (4) year terms on a rotation of three (3) members selected in one election and three (3) members selected in the next. This rotation will begin with three (3) persons being selected at the 2019 November general election and three (3) selected at the 2021 November general election and will continue at the November general election in subsequent off numbered years. The Mayor shall be selected by separate ballot to a four (4) year term beginning at the 2019 November general election and each four (4) years thereafter.

(A) Term Limitation.

(1) In no case shall any person be elected to either the office of Council member, Mayor, or a combination of the two offices, for more than two (2) consecutive terms of four (4) years each; provided that the term served in filling a vacancy or unexpired term shall not be considered as part of the two (2) consecutive terms of four (4) years each.

(2) Following the election to two (2) consecutive terms as either Council member, Mayor, or a combination of the two offices, no person shall immediately thereafter be eligible for election to either office, or a combination thereof, until a period of one (1) term consisting of four (4) years has elapsed.

(3) No person who has been elected to two (2) consecutive terms as Council member, Mayor, or a combination of the two offices, shall be appointed to fill a vacancy or unexpired term until a period of one (1) term consisting of four (4) years has elapsed since that same person last held office as either Council member or Mayor.

(4) Present members already elected to more than two (2) consecutive terms as either Council member, Mayor, or a combination of the two offices, shall finish the present term to which they were elected.

This proposed Charter amendment shall become effective from the time of its approval by the electors and shall apply to all present Council members and Mayor.

SECTION _______. QUALIFICATIONS.

The Mayor and each Council member shall be at the time of election or appointment, and shall remain throughout the term of office, a qualified elector of the City.

The Mayor and each Council member shall begin their term of office on the first day of January following their election. The Mayor and each Council member shall take the oath of office on or before the first day of January.

SECTION ______ OFFICERS OF THE COUNCIL.

The officers of the Council shall be the Mayor and Vice Mayor.

(A) Mayor. The Mayor shall have the right to vote on all issues before the Council but shall have no power of veto. In addition to the powers, rights, and duties as a Council member, the Mayor shall preside at meetings of the Council, shall be recognized as head of the city government for all ceremonial purposes, by the Governor for purposes of military law, and by the courts for civil process involving the City. The Mayor is recognized as the Chief Executive Officer [Executive Officer] as required by the Ohio Revised Code for purposes of declaring an emergency, but not for any action other than as required by declared emergencies. The Mayor may by ordinance have judicial powers and shall perform all other duties prescribed by ordinance or by resolution of the Council not inconsistent with the provisions of this Charter.

(B) Vice Mayor. The Vice Mayor shall exercise all the power and perform all the duties of the Mayor in case of temporary absence or disability. The City Council Candidate receiving the highest number of votes from City electors at the most recent November general election in an off numbered year will be the Vice Mayor and will serve as such for the first two (2) years of his or her term. If the office of Vice Mayor becomes vacant, the successor Vice Mayor shall be the member who received the next higher number of votes at the most recent rotation election of Council members. If it is not possible to identify a successor in that manner, the Council shall choose a new Vice Mayor at its next regular meeting. In the event of a vacancy in the office of Mayor, the Vice Mayor will serve as Mayor until such time as the vacancy is filled in accordance with Section _____ of this Charter.

(C) Tie Votes. Tie votes in any Council election shall be resolved by a coin flip in the presence of the person then serving as Mayor or in the presence of two other members of Council.

SECTION _______ PROHIBITIONS.

(A) Holding Other Offices. Except where authorized by this Charter, neither the Mayor or any Council member shall neither hold any other City office except as a representative of the City as authorized by the Council nor hold any employment by the City government during the term for which said Mayor or Council members was elected or appointed.

(B) Appointment and Removals. Neither the Mayor or any Council members shall in any manner dictate the appointment of any City officers or employees, except by approving or disapproving appointment of department directors under this Charter, nor dictate the removal of any City officers or employees; but the Council, as a body meeting with the Manager, may express its views, and fully and freely discuss with the Manager anything pertaining to appointment and removal of such officers and employees.

(C) Interference with Administration. Except for the purpose of inquiries and investigations permitted under this Charter, the Mayor and Council or its members shall deal with the City officers and employees who are subject to the direction and supervision of the Manager solely through the Manager, and neither the Mayor or Council members shall give any orders to any such officer or employee, either publicly or privately.

SECTION _____ JUDGE OF QUALIFICATIONS.

The Council shall be the judge of the election and qualifications of its members and the existence of the grounds for forfeiture of their office and for that purpose shall have power to subpoena witnesses, administer oaths, and require the production of evidence. A Mayor or Council member charged with conduct constituting grounds for forfeiture of office shall be entitled to a public hearing on demand, and notice of such hearing shall be published one time in one or more newspapers or public media forum or other printed publication regularly distributed of general circulation in the City at least seven (7) days in advance of the hearing. If the Council determines that grounds for forfeiture of office exist, the position shall be declared vacant by an affirmative vote of the majority of the remaining members of the Council.

SECTION _______ VACANCIES; FORFEITURE OF OFFICE; FILLING OF VACANCIES.

(A) Vacancies. The office of a Mayor, Council member or Council member-elect shall become vacant upon death, resignation, forfeiture, or removal from office in any manner authorized by this Charter.

(B) Forfeiture of Office. The Mayor or Council member shall forfeit office if he/she: (1) lacks at any time during the term of office any qualifications for the office prescribed by this Charter; (2) violates any express prohibition of this Charter to such an extent as to warrant forfeiture of office; (3) is convicted of a felony; (4) fails to attend three (3) consecutive regular meetings of the Council without being excused by the Council.

(C) Filling of Vacancies. Vacancies in the office of Mayor or Council member shall be filled within sixty (60) days following the occurrence of the vacancy by a vote of the majority of the remaining members of the Council. If the Council fails to fill any vacancy within sixty (60) days following the occurrence of the vacancy, the power of the Council to fill the vacancy shall lapse; and the Clerk of Council, by authority of this Charter, shall request the Board of Elections of Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren Counties to hold an election to fill the vacancy. Such election shall be held at the next general election or special election already scheduled, and such general or special election shall occur at least ninety (90) days after the date of the request to the of Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren Counties Boards of Elections by the Clerk of Council. The individual elected in such election shall take office immediately following election certification by the Board of Elections and shall serve for the balance of the unexpired term.

Any appointee under this section shall qualify under the provisions of this Charter, and shall serve until a successor for the term is certified at the next November general election whether in an odd or even year, which occurs at least one hundred (100) days after his or her appointment (so as to allow nominating petitions to be filed by the ninety (90) day deadline before such an election). That election shall be held to determine what person is elected to serve for the balance of the unexpired term.

In the event of a vacancy occurring between the time of election of the Mayor or Council member-elect in a November general election and the time of taking office for the Mayor or that Council member-elect, the vacancy shall be filled in the manner provided for in this Charter by the newly elected Council and at or following the first meeting of Council on or subsequent to the first day of January after such November general election.

Reference: Muni-Code language from Beavercreek, OH where they voted to move to direct election of Mayor in 2016.

LOVELAND, OH: CURRENT

SECTION 2.05 ORGANIZATION AND MEETINGS.

Following each municipal election, Council shall meet within five (5) days after the beginning of the term of office of the newly-elected members of Council, for the purpose of organizing. At such meeting, the newly-elected members of Council shall take the oath of office and the Council shall proceed to elect a Mayor and Vice-Mayor and may transact such other business as may come before it. Thereafter, regular meetings shall be held as prescribed in the Council rules, but not less frequently than twice each month. Except as otherwise provided by the laws of Ohio, all meetings of the Council shall be open to the public. A majority of the members elected or appointed shall constitute a quorum at all meetings.

(Amended 11-7-00; 11-6-01)

SECTION 2.06 MAYOR AND VICE-MAYOR.

At its organization meeting, the Council shall elect, from among its own members, one to serve as Mayor and one as Vice-Mayor for a term of two (2) years and until their successors are chosen and qualified. The Mayor shall preside at Council meetings, when present, and shall have a vote on all matters which come before Council, but shall have no power of veto. The Mayor shall be recognized as the head of the municipal government for ceremonial purposes, but shall have no administrative duties. The Mayor shall have the judicial functions of a Mayor under the laws of Ohio until such judicial functions are performed by some other officer appointed or elected for that purpose. The Vice-Mayor shall perform the duties of the Mayor when the Mayor is absent or disabled.

(Amended 11-7-00; 11-6-01)

Ordinance Language for Motion – Sample Cincinnati

Article IX. – NOMINATIONS AND ELECTIONS

Section 1.

All elections provided for by this charter, whether for the choice of officers or the submission of questions to the voters, shall be conducted by the election authorities prescribed by general laws; and the provisions of the general election laws of the state shall apply to all such elections except as provision is otherwise made by this charter. The provisions of the laws of the state pertaining to campaign financing, campaign contributions and campaign expenditures shall apply to all such elections except as provision is otherwise made by ordinance of the council.

Commencing in November 2019, a regular municipal election for the choice of members of council shall be held every four years on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

Commencing in November 2019, a regular municipal election for the choice of mayor shall be held every four years on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. A regular municipal election for the choice of mayor shall be held on the date of the regular municipal election held during the second calendar year following the mayor’s election when necessary to fulfill the provisions of Article III, Section 3 of this charter.

Section 1a.

Except as provided, candidates for mayor shall be determined at a nonpartisan primary election to be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in May immediately prior to the election, or if the State of Ohio primary will be held on an alternate date that year, to the date of the state primary. The candidates for the office of mayor shall be the two candidates from the primary election who receive the highest number of votes. In the event that no more than two persons file petitions for the office of mayor, then those persons shall be the candidates at the November election, and the primary election for the office of mayor shall not be held.

In the event of an election to fill the unexpired term of the office of mayor, the nonpartisan mayoral primary shall be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in August of the year of an election to fill the unexpired term of the office of mayor or, if the State of Ohio August election will be held on an alternate date that year, to the date of the state election scheduled to be held in August of that calendar year. The candidates for the unexpired term of office of mayor shall be the two candidates from the nonpartisan primary election who receive the highest number of votes. In the event that no more than two persons file petitions for the unexpired term of the office of mayor, then those persons shall be the candidates at the November election, and the primary election for the unexpired term of office of mayor shall not be held.

Section 2.

Any person eligible to the office of member of the council or the office of mayor may be placed in nomination therefor only by a petition filed in such person’s behalf with the election authorities and signed by not less than 500 nor more than 1000 electors. Signatures to nominating petitions need not be appended to one paper but to each separate paper there shall be attached an affidavit of the circulator thereof stating that each signature thereto was made in the circulator’s presence and is the genuine signature of the person whose name it purports to be. Each signer of a petition shall sign his or her name, address and date of signing in ink or indelible pencil.

An elector may sign petitions for no more than one candidate for mayor and for no more council candidates than the number to be elected at any election. If an elector signs petitions for more than one candidate for mayor or for more than the number of other candidates to be elected, the elector’s signature shall be declared valid on petitions in the order of filing.

An eligible person who has accepted a nomination for mayor shall not be eligible for election to the office of member of council that year.

Section 2a.

Notwithstanding any provision contained in Article II or in any other section of Article IX, no person shall hold the office of member of council for a period longer than two successive four-year terms of the council, except that a member of council who was elected to council in November 2017 may be elected to no more than two consecutive four-year terms commencing on December 1, 2019 unless such election would permit the member of council to serve on council for a period longer than ten consecutive years. After conclusion of any period of service commencing on December 1, 2017, any such person who was elected to council in November 2017 may not be appointed to or seek office for a subsequent council term unless that term is separated by four or more years from the member’s immediately prior service. Terms shall be considered successive unless separated by a period of four or more years from the member’s immediately prior service.

For the purposes of this term limit provision, any period of service during a term by a member of council elected to that council term shall constitute service for that entire council term, except that any period of service during a term in which the member was elected to fill a council term which was vacated in the midst of a four-year term shall not constitute service for that council term. For the purposes of this term limit provision, any period of service by a non-elected member of council during a council term shall not constitute service for that council term.

Section 2b.

No person shall hold the office of mayor for a period of longer than two successive terms of four years. Terms shall be considered successive unless separated by a period of four or more years. Only terms beginning on or after December 1, 2017, shall be considered in determining a person’s eligibility to hold the office of mayor under this provision.

For the purposes of this term limit provision, any period of service during a term by a mayor elected for that full, four-year term shall constitute service for a four-year term. Any period of service during a term, by a mayor elected for less than that full, four-year term shall not constitute service for a four-year term. Any period of service by a non-elected mayor during a four-year term shall not constitute service for a four-year term.

Should the death, removal or resignation of a member of council occur prior to June 1 of the second calendar year following the regular municipal election at which that member of council was elected to a four-year term, the person or persons designated on that member of council’s successor designation certificate shall select a successor to hold office until the first Tuesday after January 1st of the third calendar year after the calendar year in which the member was elected and until a successor is elected and qualified to fill the unexpired term. An election to fill the unexpired term of that member of council shall be held on the date of the regular municipal election held during the second calendar year following that member’s election to council. Nomination and election of the successor member of council to the unexpired term shall be governed by the provisions of Article.

Should the death, removal or resignation of a member of council occur on or after June 1 of the second calendar year following the regular municipal election at which that member of council was elected, the person or persons designated on that member of council’s successor designation certificate shall select a successor to hold office for the remainder of the unexpired term of that member of council.

Section 3.

The form of the nominating petition papers shall be substantially as follows for candidates for member of the council:

Candidate for Member of the Council

Petition of Candidate

We, the undersigned, here present ____________ whose residence is _____ Loveland Ohio, as a candidate for the council to be voted for at the election to be held on the ____________ day of November, ____________ ; and we individually certify that we are qualified to vote for candidates for the council, and that we have signed no more than nine petitions nominating persons for members of the council.

Name Street and

Number Date _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____

Statement of Circulator

I, ____________ [name of circulator of petition], declare under penalty of the election falsification laws of the state of Ohio that I am a qualified elector of the city of Lovelandi; that I reside at the address appearing below my signature; that this petition paper contains ____________ (number) signatures; that I witnessed the affixing of every signature; and that every signature is to the best of my knowledge and belief the signature of the person whose signature it purports to be.

Signed: _____

Address: _____

Date: _____

Section 3a.

The form of the nominating petition papers shall be substantially as follows for candidates for mayor:

Candidate for Mayor

Petition of Candidate

We, the undersigned, here present ____________ whose residence is ____________ , Loveland, Ohio, as a candidate for mayor to be voted for at the nonpartisan primary election to be held on the ____________ day of September, ____________ , and at the election to be held on the ____________ day of November, ____________ , and we individually certify that we are qualified to vote for candidates for mayor and that we have signed no other nominating petition for mayor.

Name Street and

Number Date _____ _____ _____

Statement of Circulator

I, ____________ [name of circulator of petition], declare under penalty of the election falsification laws of the state of Ohio that I am a qualified elector of the city of Loveland; that I reside at the address appearing below my signature; that this petition paper contains ____________ (number) signatures; that I witnessed the affixing of every signature; and that every signature is to the best of my knowledge and belief the signature of the person whose signature it purports to be:

Signed: _____

Address: _____

Date: _____

Section 4.

Except as provided herein, all separate papers comprising a nominating petition for member of council or for mayor shall be assembled and filed with the election authorities as one instrument at least 75 days prior to any election at which candidates are to be determined or elected. In the event of an election to fill the unexpired term of the office of mayor, all separate papers comprising a nominating petition for the unexpired term of office of mayor shall be assembled and filed with the election authorities as one instrument at least 50 days prior to any primary election for such expired term of the office of mayor.

Within ten days after the certification of a nominating petition the election authorities shall notify the person named therein as a candidate whether the petition is found to satisfy all the prescribed conditions. Any eligible person placed in nomination as herein provided shall have his or her name printed on the ballot if, within five days after such notification, such person files with the election authorities a written acceptance of the nomination.

Section 5.

Ballots used in electing members of the council and the mayor shall be without party mark or designation, and shall be marked by electors according to the instructions printed thereon under the heading “Directions to Voters,” as specified in this section. Each elector shall be entitled to vote for one candidate for mayor and for as many candidates for the council, other than mayor, as are to be elected.

Section 5a.

Except for the names of the candidates and date of the election, the ballots for election for the members of the council shall be in form substantially as follows:

Regular Municipal Election

Election For Members of the Council

November ____________ , ____________

Direction to Voters

To vote for a candidate, place X in the rectangular space at the left of the name of such candidate.

Vote for NOT MORE THAN THREE candidates for the council. If you attempt to vote for more than three candidates for member of the council your entire ballot will be invalid.

If you spoil this ballot, return it to the election officer in charge of ballots and obtain another ballot.

CANDIDATES FOR MEMBER OF THE COUNCIL

_____

_____

_____

_____

_____

_____

_____

_____

_____

Section 5b.

Except for the names of the candidates and date of the election, the ballots for election for mayor shall be in form substantially as follows:

Primary or Regular Municipal Election

Mayoral Election

Direction to Voters

To vote for a candidate, place X in the rectangular space at the left of the name of such candidate.

Vote for ONE candidate for mayor. If you attempt to vote for more than one candidate for mayor, your entire ballot will be invalid.

If you spoil this ballot, return it to the election officer in charge of ballots and obtain another ballot.

CANDIDATES FOR MAYOR

_____

_____

Section 6.

For all elections at which members of the council are to be elected, the names of all candidates for the council shall be arranged on the ballot in a group under the title of the office. For all elections at which candidates for mayor appear on the ballot, the names of all candidates for mayor shall be arranged on the ballot in a group under the title of the office. The names of all candidates in each group shall be rotated in the manner provided by general election law to give each candidate’s name reasonably equal position to the extent practical and appropriate to the voting procedure used.

Section 7.

Ballots cast for election of members of the council and mayor shall be counted and the results determined and certified by the election authorities in the manner provided by general election law for non-partisan ballots for municipalities.

Section 8.

The valid ballots cast shall be counted to determine the total number of votes cast for each candidate for member of council. Votes shall be counted for write-in candidates for members of the council who have complied with the general election law. The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes cast shall be declared elected to the council.

Commencing with the September, 2019, non-partisan primary election, the valid ballots cast for candidates for mayor shall be counted to determine the total number of votes cast in said primary election. The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes shall be declared eligible for the regular municipal election for mayor in November and shall have their names printed on the ballot for mayor.

Commencing with the November, 2019, regular municipal election for mayor, the valid ballots cast shall be counted to determine the total number of votes cast for mayor. The candidate or eligible person receiving the highest number of votes cast for mayor shall be declared elected mayor.

If any two or more persons receive an equal and highest number of votes one of them shall be chosen as mayor according to the method prescribed by the general election laws of the state of Ohio for deciding tie votes.

Votes shall be counted for write-in candidates for mayor at the primary or regular municipal election who have complied with the general election law.

Section 9.

All ballots, including those determined to be invalid under the election laws of Ohio, shall be set aside and preserved until 60 days after the election. Upon request of any candidate, the ballots will be preserved thereafter until any controversy arising thereon shall have been terminated.

Section 10.

At each municipal election any group of two or more candidates for election to the council may file a written application with the board of elections in the manner provided in the general election law for political parties, and be entitled to exercise as provided thereunder all rights and power relating to witnesses, challengers and inspectors of election at the polling places and at the central counting place granted under the general election law.

Section 11.

The council shall have power to provide for the use of mechanical, electronic or other devices for marking and sorting the ballots and tabulating the results and to modify the form of the ballot, the directions to voters, and the details in respect to the method of counting, invalidating, and preserving ballots accordingly.

In the event that council does provide in any election for the use of mechanical, electronic or other devices for marking and sorting the ballots and tabulating the results, then such election shall be conducted in accordance with the laws of the state of Ohio, now or hereafter in force, relating to voting and tabulating equipment.

Section 12.

If any provision of Article IX, Section 2, is amended, is held unconstitutional or in violation of state law, this shall not affect the validity, force or effect of any other provision of Article IX, Section 2.

Article X. – MISCELLANEOUS (REPEALED)

REFERENCE: City of Cincinnati, OH

