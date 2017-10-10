Download and Print Loveland’s Fall Brush Collection Schedule

Print this Schedule for your refrigerator If leaf or brush piles do not comply with the below instructions and are left, or piles do not appear until after the scheduled collections, residents may go to City Hall to receive a voucher to drop-off a load of yard waste to Evans for free.

Loveland, Ohio – The 2017 Fall brush collection program will begin on Monday, November 13, and will run for five weeks. Brush must be placed at the curb no later than Sunday night of the scheduled week of each collection.

November 13: Area of the City that has a Monday trash pickup.

November 20: Area of the City that has a Tuesday trash pickup.

November 27: Area of the City that has a Wednesday trash pickup.

December 4: Area of the City that has a Thursday trash pickup.

December 11: Area of the City that has a Friday trash pickup.

The following are guidelines established for the brush pick-up program:

Limbs cannot exceed 10” in diameter at the cut section. Small twigs and sticks should be bundled with twine in bundles 12” in diameter. Twigs or sticks can also be placed in a container at the curb, but no other yard waste should be in the containers. Please, no loose piles of sticks and debris. Limbs should be placed at the curb with the cut section facing the street and all limbs should be facing the same direction. This makes it easier and faster to handle. Brush must be placed at the curb or edge of roadway. Do NOT place brush in the roadway, gutter, ditches, or on sidewalks. Do NOT block fire hydrants. No leaves, pine needles, grass clippings, or other yard waste will be collected.

Any material not meeting these requirements cannot be collected and will be left at the curb.

Wood chips will be available again this year. Anyone in the City who would like a full load of wood chips should call 513-707-1439.

Outside the regular pick-up schedule, residents are encouraged to come to City Hall to get a free voucher to drop off any yard waste to Evans Landscaping.

Click here for illustrated instructions on how to leave out your brush for pick-up.

See also the 2017 Fall Leaf Pick-up Schedule and print it for your refrigerator

Like this: Like Loading...