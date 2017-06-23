Formal search for superintendent pushed to January 2018

Loveland, Ohio – In a unanimous vote, board members today approved Dr. Amy Crouse as interim superintendent.

In a press release from the District today, Board of Education President Dave Blumberg said:

“In Loveland, we understand that because of our dedicated approach to the complete student experience we are a destination school district for families – we also know the strength of the program we offer at its core is a focus on excellent academic opportunities for the students we serve; we simply can’t rush this important decision,” said Board of Education President Dave Blumberg. “As such, Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA), the agency our Board has contracted to conduct our executive search, advised us we will have the ability to best recruit by waiting until the first of the year. Until that happens, the Board of Education is confident Dr. Crouse is the right leader to ensure we continue to focus our efforts on academic advancement for our students. In the selection of Dr. Crouse as interim superintendent, the Board confirms we are committed to advance the strides Superintendent Hilliker made in focusing on our three big goals of Tiger academic growth, Tiger innovation and Tiger care – without missing a beat.”

Crouse joined the District as the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in August of 2014; she came to the District with 21 years of service to students on her resume. She earned her bachelor degree from Indiana University in elementary education in 1990, her master’s in education administration from the University of Cincinnati (UC) in 1997, and her doctorate of education from UC in 2012, where she served as an adjunct professor in educational leadership in 1998, 2000, and 2010-2014. She began serving students as a teacher in 1993 at schools in Illinois, then North Carolina, before taking an administrative role as an assistant principal for West Clermont Local Schools in Cincinnati (1997) and then principal for that same district (1999). She moved to the Princeton City School District to serve as curriculum coordinator (2004), director of curriculum and instruction (2008) and served that district as associate superintendent (2012-2014).

“My focus in the role of interim superintendent is to continue to move this district forward in our three key areas of focus: academic growth, innovation and care,” said Crouse. “I want to be a champion for our teachers and staff who work tirelessly each and every day to put the promises we make in those goals into practice. I want the Tiger community to know we are focused and we are ready to continue Preparing Students for Tomorrow, Today.”

District superintendent Chad Hilliker submitted his resignation on May 18 to take a position with the Hamilton County Educational Services Center as their assistant superintendent. Hilliker has been superintendent of the Loveland City School District since May 1, 2013.

