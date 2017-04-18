The United States Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for 10 AM until 2 PM on Saturday, April 29. Local law enforcement agencies will be participating by hosting eight drop-off locations in Clermont County.

There will also be two locations on the Hamilton County side of the City of Loveland.

According to the DEA, more than 366 tons of prescription drugs were collected at 5,200 drop-off sites across the country during the last take back day in 2016.

“Many people begin abusing prescription drugs with the medicines they find in their own home,” said Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit. “We encourage people to keep their prescription medications locked up at home, and if they aren’t using them, they should dispose of them properly to prevent misuse or theft.”

Clermont County and Loveland residents are encouraged to drop off their expired or unused prescription medications at one of the following locations:

Central Joint Fire/EMS, hosted by Clermont County Sheriff’s Office,

2401 Old SR 32, Batavia Township

Clermont Northeastern High School, hosted by Clermont County Sheriff's Office,

5327 Hutchinson Road, Stonelick Township

5327 Hutchinson Road, Stonelick Township

Felicity Police Department, 415 Walnut St., Felicity

Goshen Township Police Department, 6757 Goshen Road

Loveland Middle School, hosted by the Loveland Police Department,

801 S. Lebanon Road

Loveland Police Department, 126 S. Lebanon Road

Miami Township Police Department, 5900 McPicken Drive

Milford Walmart, hosted by the Milford Police Department,

201 Chamber Drive, Milford

Pierce Township Police Department, 950 Locust Corner Road

For the full list of drug take back day locations, visit www.dea.gov.

Residents who can’t drop off their unused prescription medications on April 29 can use one of the eight permanent drug drop boxes located in Clermont County. These law enforcement agencies have a permanent prescription drug drop boxes: Amelia Police Department, Bethel Police Department, Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Goshen Township Police Department, Loveland Police Department, Miami Township Police Department, Milford Police Department, and Pierce Township Police Department.

There is also a permanent drop-off location inside the Loveland Safety Service Center at 126 S. Lebanon Road.



