Living Word Fellowship

12 Week SCHOOL OF HEALING CLASS – FREE!

Starting Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Living Word Fellowship

9781 Fields-Ertel Road 45140





Topics include:





* What the Bible says about divine healing

* Hindrances to receiving healing

* How to receive God’s free gift of healing

* Why healing is for you



WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

* Those who have a physical healing need

* Those willing to have their mind renewed and road blocks removed,

so they can receive God’s free gift of healing and health

Text: God’s Word For Your Healing by Harrison House Publishers

FREE, but space is limited. Registration is encouraged.

Call 513 677-8500 or 513 761-3700 to register or for more information.