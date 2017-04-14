|
9781 Fields-Ertel Road, Loveland, Ohio 45140
513 677 9500
|
Don’t have a church home?
You are invited to our
EASTER CELEBRATION SERVICE
SUNDAY APRIL 16 – 10:30 AM
Featuring the Dynamic Praise & Worship Team
Jeff and Tia Arnold
The Resurrection Message in 2017
Pastor Stephen Peele, Sr.
“““““““““““““““““““““““““““““`
What should you expect?
The entire family comes together
for worship on Easter Sunday.
We mix drama with narration for a fresh perspective on the historical truth of the Resurrection.
Along the way, we reveal new aspects of God’s
story and glorious plan for mankind.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING
YOU EASTER MORNING!
Complimentary Felix Coffee and Ungrained Pastries
|
Living Word Fellowship
12 Week SCHOOL OF HEALING CLASS – FREE!
Starting Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Living Word Fellowship
9781 Fields-Ertel Road 45140
Topics include:
* What the Bible says about divine healing
* Hindrances to receiving healing
* How to receive God’s free gift of healing
* Why healing is for you
WHO SHOULD ATTEND?
* Those who have a physical healing need
* Those willing to have their mind renewed and road blocks removed,
so they can receive God’s free gift of healing and health
Text: God’s Word For Your Healing by Harrison House Publishers
FREE, but space is limited. Registration is encouraged.
Call 513 677-8500 or 513 761-3700 to register or for more information.