 
9781 Fields-Ertel Road, Loveland, Ohio 45140
513 677 9500
blue-gift.jpg
Living Word Fellowship 
12 Week SCHOOL OF HEALING CLASS – FREE!
 
Starting Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Living Word Fellowship
9781 Fields-Ertel Road 45140


Topics include:


* What the Bible says about divine healing
* Hindrances to receiving healing
* How to receive God’s free gift of healing
* Why healing is for you
 
WHO SHOULD ATTEND?
 
* Those who have a physical healing need
* Those willing to have their mind renewed and road blocks removed,
 so they can receive God’s free gift of healing and health
 
Text: God’s Word For Your Healing by Harrison House Publishers
 
FREE, but space is limited. Registration is encouraged.
Call 513 677-8500 or 513 761-3700 to register or for more information. 
lovelandmagazine

NO COMMENTS

Your comments can change our community