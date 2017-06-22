Miami Township, Ohio – Eight Scouts, ages 13 and 14, and a leader from the Tzofim Israeli Scout Delegation have arrived in Miami Township to visit the region and Boy Scout Camp Friedlander for two weeks. By working together for two weeks, the Israeli Scouts and the American Boy Scouts will connect and create a shared experience.

“Through the collaboration between the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati and Dan Beard Council Boy Scouts of America, local Scouts have the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from the 2017 Tzofim Israeli Scout Delegation during their two week stay at Camp Friedlander,” said Tom Dugger, Scout Executive and Chief Executive Officer of Dan Beard Council Boy Scouts of America. “This partnership will build friendships through teamwork, community service, and fun camping activities. We look forward to the Tzofim Israeli Scout visit every year.”

While at Camp Friedlander, the Tzofim Delegation get the full Boy Scout experience; they will take part in traditional merit badge classes, COPE (Challenging Outdoor Personal Experience) and ACE (Advanced Camper Experience). They will interact with Boy Scouts from Dan Beard Council, where the two groups will discuss the similarities and differences in each country’s scouting programs. In addition to spending two weeks at camp, the Israeli Scouts will complete a community service project. This year they will work on an Eagle Scout project at Adath Israel synagogue. They will also have a chance to see some famous Cincinnati sites.

“This is the first time that many of the American scouts have ever met an Israeli, and it gives them a glimpse into a world they only read about or see on TV,” said Alan Brown, co-chair of the Jewish Federation’s P2G program and chair of the Jewish Committee on Scouting, Dan Beard Council, BSA. “For the Israelis, this is usually the first time they get to meet Americans their age. It is so heartwarming to see how the partnership influences the worldview of teenagers from both groups.”

This is the 15th year the Tzofim Israeli Scout Delegation has visited Cincinnati. Their trip is made possible by the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati.

