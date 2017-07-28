Loveland, Ohio – At a special meeting of the Hamilton County Board of Elections on Thursday morning, the Board voted unanimously that there was specific language missing in the Recall Petition that was circulated by residents. The Loveland Community heartbeat Political Action Committee had collected more than 2,000 signatures in an attempt to force an early election for Mayor Mark Fitzgerald. The petitions were delivered to the Board last week. The recall vote would have been in November while Fitzgerald still has two years remaining on his four-year term in office.

Neal Oury had hoped to go head-to-head with Fitzgerald this fall and serve those two years on Council.

In a press release issued by the committee, spokesperson Halie Rebeccaschild she said the “petition rejection is a setback, but not a failure.” She said that their legal counsel has prepared a new petition, “In light of feedback from the board of elections on the problematic wording in the original version.”

The press release said that the group is launching a “blitz signature campaign” today to begin collecting the approximately 1,000 valid signatures that are required to put the Recall vote on the fall ballot.

