On June 3, the 2017 Loveland High School Class celebrated their commencement during a ceremony at Xavier University’s Cintas Center at 1 PM. Loveland Magazine was the only area media to cover the event.

In this LOVELAND MAGAZINE TV video, the graduates had just received their diplomas and were leaving the basketball arena celebrating.

