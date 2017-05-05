Loveland, Ohio – Jenny Lindgren said she was born and raised in Loveland and her family goes all the way back to the mid-1850’s, before Loveland was even a village. “Everything about Loveland is part of who I am,” she said. She spoke at the last Council meeting and said she didn’t know if she was upset about replacing City Hall, she just wanted to know why City Council was doing it.

Lindgren also had questions about the size and parking. She asked if it will it take away parking or will it affect traffic during construction. Lindgren lives nearby and says sometimes the traffic is so bad she can’t get off her own street. She wanted to know how it was going to be financed, from borrowing, or money the City already has.

She said she has heard that the project will not be put out for bids and wanted to know if that was true.

She also asked about the design because she said there are people that are unhappy with the looks of Loveland Station Apartments across the street in Historic Downtown.

Like this: Like Loading...