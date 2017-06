On June 3, the 2017 Loveland High School Class celebrated their commencement during a ceremony at Xavier University’s Cintas Center at 1 PM. Loveland Magazine was the only area media to cover the event.

In this LOVELAND MAGAZINE TV video, you watch Julia Dillhoff and Rachel Ingal give their co-Salutatorian speech at the LHS Graduation.

