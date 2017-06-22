(Top row L to R) Maya Earl, Margaret Eilert, Garrett Fasig, Moss Nash, Claudia Bow; (Bottom row L to R) Alex Gilbert, Bethann Hughes, Spencer Johnson, Mackenzie Talbott; (Not pictured) Alli Hains
LHS hosts second annual Fine Arts Signing
Loveland, Ohio – Ten Loveland High School students participated in the second annual Fine Arts Signing Day on Monday, May 22.
“We are excited to take the time to acknowledge our students who are continuing to pursue their passion in fine arts at the next level, it has been an absolute privilege to watch these students during their time at Loveland,” said LHS Principal Peggy Johnson.
The students who signed included:
- Alex Gilbert, School of the Art Institute of Chicago – Fine Art
- Moss Nash, Ohio University – Studio Art
- Mackenzie Talbott, Kent State University – Visual Merchandising, Fashion
- Alli Hains, Shawnee State – Animation and Graphic Design
- Maya Earl, The University of Cincinnati – DAAP, Fine Arts
- Bethann Hughes, Ohio University – Visual Communication/Photography
- Margaret Eilert, Capital University – Music Education
- Garrett Fasig, Indiana University – Jazz Saxophone Performance
- Spencer Johnson, CCM – Bass Trombone Performance
- Claudia Bow, Northern Kentucky University – Music Education
