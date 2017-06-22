(Top row L to R) Maya Earl, Margaret Eilert, Garrett Fasig, Moss Nash, Claudia Bow; (Bottom row L to R) Alex Gilbert, Bethann Hughes, Spencer Johnson, Mackenzie Talbott; (Not pictured) Alli Hains LHS hosts second annual Fine Arts Signing

Loveland, Ohio – Ten Loveland High School students participated in the second annual Fine Arts Signing Day on Monday, May 22.

“We are excited to take the time to acknowledge our students who are continuing to pursue their passion in fine arts at the next level, it has been an absolute privilege to watch these students during their time at Loveland,” said LHS Principal Peggy Johnson.

The students who signed included:

Alex Gilbert , School of the Art Institute of Chicago – Fine Art

, School of the Art Institute of Chicago – Fine Art Moss Nash , Ohio University – Studio Art

, Ohio University – Studio Art Mackenzie Talbott , Kent State University – Visual Merchandising, Fashion

, Kent State University – Visual Merchandising, Fashion Alli Hains , Shawnee State – Animation and Graphic Design

, Shawnee State – Animation and Graphic Design Maya Earl , The University of Cincinnati – DAAP, Fine Arts

, The University of Cincinnati – DAAP, Fine Arts Bethann Hughes , Ohio University – Visual Communication/Photography

, Ohio University – Visual Communication/Photography Margaret Eilert , Capital University – Music Education

, Capital University – Music Education Garrett Fasig , Indiana University – Jazz Saxophone Performance

, Indiana University – Jazz Saxophone Performance Spencer Johnson , CCM – Bass Trombone Performance

, CCM – Bass Trombone Performance Claudia Bow, Northern Kentucky University – Music Education

This is exclusive LOVELAND MAGAZINE TV video of the event.

After enjoying a day out, stop by and relax with your favorite desert in our picnic area

Like this: Like Loading...