Can you please tell me, what is the harm in slowing this process down just a little?

by Stacy Mullenix

Dear Council and City Manager,

Good afternoon. I am a relatively new resident, having moved my family from Blue Ash to Loveland in 2014, though I grew up in Symmes Twp. and have spent a great deal of time in Loveland since childhood.

I am writing to share my disappointment in the recent activities and decisions regarding the future of City Hall, as well as ask some questions so that I may have a better understanding of the process.

There are many questions being circulated amongst residents, of which I am sure you are aware. There was a motion made at the May 9 th meeting by Mr. Weisgerber to engage with the public in discussions and idea-sharing sessions, to hold a true dialogue. To me, this would be a tremendous step towards resolving some of the hostility currently being displayed between residents and council.

To those of you who voted against this motion, your lack of willingness and openness to this engagement is disheartening at best.

I am not opposed to change and well-planned, well-thought out growth and development, but I do have many questions about the City Hall project. As much as I appreciate the opportunity to attend the CIC meetings to possibly get answers to these questions, I am unable to do so. Like so many residents, I hold a full time job during the day which precludes me from attending, so I am posing some of my questions here.

I have copied Mr. Kennedy as well in hopes that someone can and will provide some insight for me on the following.

1. Can you please tell me, what is the harm in slowing this process down just a little, for, if nothing else, the sake of repairing relations with the citizens you are supposed to be representing?

2. Are there significant financial (or other) consequences of pushing this project back 6-12 months to allow for better education of and input from residents?

3. If Loveland does not have the infrastructure (streets, parking, etc.) to accommodate large community events, how will the increased traffic and stress of so many additional apartment units be handled?

4. Have any environmental studies been conducted, or when will they be done? I am curious about this given the proximity to the river and the floodplain status of the property, as well as for the impact the dust and debris will have on neighboring businesses and residents.

5. How can we be assured the architecture and design of any new building will fit in and help maintain the quaint, historic charm of our downtown? Something that was missed with Loveland Station and the new “Historic Downtown” sign at Veteran’s Park. Will there be scheduled and announced times for residents to provide any input on the design plans?

Thank you for your time.

Stacy Mullenix

