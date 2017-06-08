Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD), the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) and the Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) recently produced a video for individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss to explain how to obtain a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) with a Hearing Exemption.

The video uses American Sign Language to communicate with members of the deaf community so those interested in commercial truck driving will know the steps needed to obtain a CDL.

Last year, Ohio implemented a provision in federal law that allows individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss the opportunity to obtain a CDL with a hearing exemption. OOD, BMV and OCJS partnered to develop procedures that allow individuals who qualify for a hearing exemption waiver to train and test for a CDL.

“Individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss are excited about this opportunity and are looking forward to participating in this high paying in-demand occupation,” said OOD Executive Director Kevin Miller.

Since implementing the new CDL testing process, Ohio has received interest from individuals with hearing loss wanting to learn more about pursuing a CDL. Currently, 11 individuals have successfully obtained a CDL with hearing exemption license.

The truck driving industry is an in-demand occupation supporting Ohio’s economy and will greatly benefit from a larger pool of qualified candidates. To find out more about an in-demand career in the trucking industry, visit OhioMeansJobs.com.

