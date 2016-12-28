How do you cure cancer?
You donate!
Hello Loveland Magazine readers,
Today more than a million Americans are fighting a daily battle with blood cancers and every 4 minutes another person unwillingly joins the fight.
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) has nominated me as a candidate in their inaugural “Student of the Year” fundraising challenge. The money that is raised will be used to fund research to find cures and provide services and support for patients and families fighting blood cancer.
I am excited to accept this challenge with the support of an incredible team of close friends and family, Team Luv the Luv 2.0. We are working together in honor of Ella Boynton, a 5 year old Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia survivor, and in memory of Liz Lothrop and Christopher "Critter" Smith, my best friends throughout my treatment who will be cheering us on from above.
Two of my best friends, Liz Lothrop and Christopher (Critter) Smith, lost their battles and I want to do this fundraiser in memory of the courageous battles that they fought and to do everything that I can to make sure that one day, others will not have to fight the same battle.
My best friends throughout my treatment will be cheering us on from above.
The “Student of the Year” fundraising challenge begins January 5th and ends February 24th with a grand finale celebration. There will be a silent auction during the celebration in which our team can secure up to 7 silent auction items. The amount the auction items sell for will be added to our fundraising total to help us reach our goal of $10,000.
Will you please consider helping Team Luv the Luv 2.0 meet our goal by donating a product or service from your business? Large or small, your contribution to this worthy effort will be greatly appreciated and all donations are tax deductible.
A donation form for silent auction items is attached. Simply fill it out, then call or email us and we’ll handle everything. The deadline for auction donations is January 22nd.
Thank you so much for any help you can give to Team Luv the Luv 2.0! If you have any questions, please contact me at (513)314-2880 or teamluvtheluv2.0@gmail.com. For more information about LLS and Student of the Year, please visit http://www.studentseries.org/participate/high-schools.
Sincerely,
Leah Jordan and Team Luv the Luv 2.0
Here is a video we made to promote the fundraiser: