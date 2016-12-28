My name is Leah Jordan and I am a senior at Loveland High School. In 2009, when I was 9 years old, I was diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML). After 4 rounds of chemo and spending 7 months in the hospital I was considered cancer free , but I continue to fight for a cure.

Today more than a million Americans are fighting a daily battle with blood cancers and every 4 minutes another person unwillingly joins the fight.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) has nominated me as a candidate in their inaugural “Student of the Year” fundraising challenge. The money that is raised will be used to fund research to find cures and provide services and support for patients and families fighting blood cancer.

I am excited to accept this challenge with the support of an incredible team of close friends and family, Team Luv the Luv 2.0. We are working together in honor of Ella Boynton, a 5 year old Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia survivor, and in memory of Liz Lothrop and Christopher “Critter” Smith, my best friends throughout my treatment who will be cheering us on from above.

One of the reasons that I decided to accept this challenge is because I owe a lot to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for their commitment to helping patients like me of all ages. Another reason that I decided to participate in this fundraising competition is because while I was in the hospital, I made many friends who helped me get through the hardest time in my life.