by Lynn Van,

It was quarter to ten tonite, when what did I hear……..a train whistle in Loveland! I think it was ridiculous to silence the train whistles because they are for the safety of all going through Loveland. I moved here to be near the train as it went through the little city, I now call home.

I hope the new council will turn things around.

Several years ago I attended a meeting about silencing the whistles. The council had a truck brought in with some whistles for the people to hear. Nothing more was done until the train crossings silenced the whistles altogether. Now everyone you ask blames it on the former council!

I don’t know the laws about train crossings but wait until something happens and who will take the blame? I hope the new council will turn things around and bring the whistles back!

A very concerned citizen.

Like this: Like Loading...