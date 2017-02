Loveland, Ohio – City Council recently amended its Door to Door Solicitation Ordinance to allow City of Loveland residents and businesses to be added to a “No Solicitation list”. The list will be maintained by the Loveland Police Department and provided in conjunction with approved door to door solicitation permits. If you would like to be added to the “No Solicitation List” email, your name, address and phone number to lpdrecords@lovelandoh.gov.

