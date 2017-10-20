Join Loveland Stage Company at the Kit Kat Klub

Advertisement

Berlin, 1931; the Nazis were rising to power and we find ourselves at the seedy Kit Kat Klub. Welcome to the Loveland Stage Company’s (LSC) production of Cabaret.

Cabaret is a musical based on a book written by Christopher Isherwood, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The 1966 Broadway production became a hit, inspiring numerous subsequent productions in London and New York, as well as the 1972 film by the same name.

LSC’s production staff includes Pat Furterer (Director), K Buckler (Producer), John Nixon (Music Director) and Marjory Clegg (Choreographer).

Cabaret is the story of American writer, Cliff Bradshaw (Payton Hahn) as he begins working in Germany by teaching English to Ernst Ludwig (John Sloan). While visiting the decadent and seedy Kit Kat Klub we are introduced to the Emcee (Charlie Rader) and the beautiful English cabaret star Sally Bowles (Bonnie Emmer). As the Emcee guides us through the story, we see the development of a relationship between German boarding house owner Fraulein Schneider (Pia Rader) and Jewish fruit vendor Herr Schultz (Dave Marcus).

Loveland Stage Company will proudly present Cabaret the first 3 weekends in November.

Performance dates: November 3 (7:30 pm), 4 (7:30 pm), 5 (3:00 pm), 10 (7:30 pm), 11 (7:30), 12 (3:00 pm), 16 (7:30 pm), 17 (7:30 pm) and 18 (7:30 pm).

Tickets are on sale now at www.LovelandStageCompany.org/Tickets.

Like this: Like Loading...