3 Ways to Enjoy Certified Organic Locally Grown Produce

Earth Shares CSA has membership available for the 2017 growing season. Our members enjoy fresh seasonal produce, all grown on our farm in Loveland; our land is Certified Organic by the USDA and the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA).

Join Earth-Shares CSA

Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) is a partnership between the farmers who grow the food and the people who eat it. Earth-Shares CSA is a not-­for-­profit organization that contracts with skilled gardeners/farmers to grow vegetables on land leased from Grailville. Our members pay a set fee to receive a “share” of over 180 lbs. of produce raised on the CSA certified organic acreage each year. Some members enjoy assisting the gardeners and receive a discount for scheduled work shifts.

Purchase your Certified Organic Produce from Earth-Shares CSA

Is 180 lbs too much for you? Then consider buying your produce at our retail store at the Grailville Milk and Honey House. We will have fresh organic produce in stock every day during the growing season in our store.

Purchase your Produce at the Loveland Farmers Market

Earth-Shares CSA also has a booth at the Loveland Farmers Market.

We sell the same great certified organic produce every week at the farmers market.

What if I want to join?

Typical crops include: tomatoes (including heirloom and cherry), corn, broccoli, lettuce (several varieties, spinach, garlic, beans, potatoes, greens (kale, chard), cucumbers, onions, peppers, summer & winter squashes, eggplant, sweet potatoes, and herbs.

In the growing season (starting in mid‐to-­late May), members pick up their shares weekly at the farm, about a mile east of old downtown Loveland. Each shareholder chooses to pick up either Wednesdays between 4 and 6 PM or Saturdays between 12 and 2 PM for the season.

Where can I get more information?

Visit us at our website www.earthsharescsa.org

or e-­mail: membership@earthsharescsa.org for more information about joining Earth-­Shares CSA. 932 O’Bannonville Road, Loveland, OH 45140