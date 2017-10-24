Jonathan Goolsby: Loveland deserves a thoughtful listener on City Council like Andrew Bateman

“Bate, you gotta run. Seriously.”
by Jonathan Goolsby,
A few months back, my phone rang. I saw it was my friend, Andy Bateman.
Normally, we’ll just text; if he was calling, he had something important to say, so naturally I picked right up.
The usual buddy chit-chat, then the crux:
“I’m thinking about running for Loveland city council. What do you think?”
“I think you’d be a great candidate, Bateman,” I said.
And I meant it, too.
Before I tell you why I think so, I want to be up front about something, because I don’t want there to be any appearance of impropriety: I don’t live in the city of Loveland right now.
My folks do, and many of my friends do, so I maintain a deep interest in what goes on economically, socially, politically — heck, even on the high school ballfield — in my hometown.
And, for some time now, I’ve been thinking about moving back.
Like a lot of people my age, who grew up in Loveland, all I ever wanted to do was get out and see other, bigger places.
Well, now I’ve seen ‘em. Lived in a few. And I’ve learned that there’s absolutely something to be said for coming back home to the tranquil, gorgeous Little Miami Valley.
I’m still somewhat active in the Loveland Stage Company. I visit my parents and my friends out there once every couple of weeks or so. I hit up the Whippy Dip. Sometimes, I work from the Starbucks out on Loveland-Madeira.
But when I read and hear about strife and incivility in council chambers — between councilmembers, between councilmembers and the citizens they serve, and yes, between citizens themselves — I think twice about that yielding to that homeward pull.
I don’t like seeing my people at each other’s throats. And if that’s the way folks are gonna operate on a day-in, day-out basis, well, you can count me out. I value my serenity.
But I don’t think I have a monopoly on that.
I think most folks value peace and positive cooperation. It’s just that tensions have been running high — not only in Loveland, but throughout our nation — and people are trapped in cycles of frantic reactivity, when they should be fostering measured, rational proactivity.
They’ve forgotten to listen to each other. They’ve become convinced that government should be a zero-sum game.
“But Andy Bateman isn’t that kind of guy.”
How do I know? He and I have been great friends for over 20 years. And friendships don’t last that long if one or the other party is intractably rigid.
“So, you know about everything that’s been going on with Council, right?,” he asked me.
“Lord, yes.”
I was shaking my head on the other end of the line. He knew I was, too, because he sort of chuckled.
“That’s why I want to run. I want to listen to people.”
Now, pause and let that sink in for a minute:
“How many thirtysomethings volunteer with their local historical societies? How many go to city council meetings? How many still use the library for something other than Facebooking?”
A candidate who believes his primary responsibility on Council would be to listen.
Not to preach. Not to adhere to one ideology or another. Not to talk down to people he doesn’t completely agree with. Not to ram pet projects through without regard to other peoples’ feelings.
To listen to people.
And to take what he hears and use that to shape his decision-making. To act conscientiously, candidly and respectfully.
Good night, are we talking about actual democracy here?
“Yeah, man, I just think that people don’t listen to each other enough. I think there’s a real need for it here.”
“Bate, you gotta run. Seriously.”
“I am. I just wanted to know if you thought it was a good idea.”
“I think it’s a great idea. And I think others will, too.”
Look, I get it. He’s my friend. Maybe you think I’m just making an impassioned plea to you on his behalf on that lone basis.
Sure, Andy Bateman and I played in the Loveland High School marching band together. We acted in the same school plays. We ate lunch at the same cafeteria table nearly every day (and I can assure you, he was just as interested in local history, politics and service to other back then — it’s what he talked about).
We ran around town making silly video projects, driving maybe a bit too fast, listening to music maybe a bit too loud. Like most small-town kids, we raised a bit of good-natured, light-hearted hell in our time.
“But having watched Andy grow up — and having grown up with him — over the past 20 years, I can tell you that he has rare qualities.”
But having watched Andy grow up — and having grown up with him — over the past 20 years, I can tell you that he has rare qualities.
He has a candid, open nature. If you talk with him, he’s consistently interested in knowing what you’re thinking, but he’ll tell you what he’s thinking, too. And you’ll know what he’s telling you is the truth.
He’s flexible. I’ve never known Andy to be entrenched or dogmatic in his views. He’s a classic pragmatist. You disagree with him? Tell him why. Show him evidence. He’ll reason with you, and he’s always open to compromise.
When he makes mistakes, he owns them. Andy takes personal responsibility to learn from mistakes and make positive changes. Best of all, he doesn’t tend to repeat them.
He’s someone who has never stopped being curious about the world around him and who’s never stopped learning. He’s not afraid to move forward.
But he’s also well-grounded.
How many thirtysomethings volunteer with their local historical societies? How many go to city council meetings? How many still use the library for something other than Facebooking?
Not many.
But that’s Bate. What you see is what you get. You deserve a representative like him.
On Tuesday, November 7th, I hope you’ll vote for my friend, Andrew Bateman, for Loveland City Council.
Nicely written, Jonathan. I appreciate that Andy Bateman is a listener. And everything you’ve said sounds so nice. So why wouldn’t Loveland want to vote for him? Well, from experience, I have reservations, and I’ll tell you why.
When I fought to save the Loveland Farmer’s Market for the 2nd year in a row, when Mark Fitzgerald, Angie Settell, Pam Gross, and Steven Zamagias were pushing hard for a 4000% increase to the market over last year, (some $21,500), Andy Bateman straight out asked me why I didn’t raise the money from the community. Without any financial justification of those cost increases, no line-by-line explanation of costs that warranted the fee hike, Andy Bateman just asks me, why don’t you raise the money? Of course, I was flabbergasted and alarmed. Why would he suggest that the taxpayers be on the hook to pay for unjustifiable fees to a local business? I was left with the distinct feeling that Andy Bateman was sent by Mark Fitzgerald, Angie Settell, Pam Gross, and Steve Zamagias to lean on me and the market to comply with arbitrary fees. Fortunately, Rob Weisgerber, Ted Phelps, and Kathy Bailey fought hard for the market. Someone had to, and it wasn’t Andy Bateman.
There’s also the matter that Andy Bateman has taken no position on critical matters of importance. Where is Andy Bateman on increasing resident engagement? Did he advocate for resident participation in a new city hall building? No. Does he support a resident-led master plan? He hasn’t said a word. Where is Andy Bateman on transparency? Does he not see any problems with transparency that have caused resident strife? And ethics? Does Andy see no problem with ethics in City Hall? The illegal contract? The hiring and appointment of people who gave campaign contributions to Pam Gross?
Frankly, when it comes to the problems Loveland has faced under Mark Fitzgerald as mayor, residents deserve and want someone who will fight for them, not just listen. We want to restore ethics to city hall, so we want to vote for someone who will increase engagement and transparency as the two critical components in restoring Loveland to grace. No, it isn’t enough to just listen. There’s a critical missing element to Andy Bateman’s campaign. What is he going to do for voters?