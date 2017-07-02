Keith Koehne has been Loveland’s assistant superintendent the last four years

Pending school board approval, Keith Koehne comes to Lakota as the new Executive Director of Curriculum & Instruction.

Koeh ne’s experience as both an administrator and teacher spans 24 years. The assistant superintendent at Loveland City Schools for the last four years was formerly a principal at both the elementary and junior high levels at Mariemont City Schools.

“Mr. Koehne’s leadership style is one that will complement the strong curriculum team already in place here at Lakota,” said Lakota Superintendent Matt Miller. “Lakota students have enjoyed a wealth of new opportunities and modernized learning environments in recent years, thanks to the innovation of his team. He will be a great asset for building upon that work.”

Koehne earned his Bachelor of Science in secondary social studies education from Miami University before pursuing his master’s degree in educational administration at Xavier University.

From lakotaonline.com

