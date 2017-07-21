Most of you have already heard, but The Loveland Athletic Boosters would like to inform and ask our Tiger Nation to help a former Loveland athlete.



Joey Oberholzer is a 2012 graduate of Loveland High School who was a 4 year Varsity swimmer ending his Loveland career leading his team as captain. Joey is currently employed by Loveland Canoe and Kayak as manager, loves being outside, and active in any way he can be. Joey is known for his continual smile and willingness to pitch in and help anyone he can. He is a competitor in and out of the pool, but Joey is now in the fight of his life. After a serious fall on July 10th, fracturing his spine and neck, he has undergone two major surgeries: one to fix his fractured neck, the second to stabilize and repair his spine. In the coming days he will be transferred to a rehabilitation center to work on the next obstacles—the largest being his attempt to walk again. As Joey and his family look to the days, weeks, and even years ahead, they have two large expenses: the obviously expensive medical bills, modifying their home for Joey’s new mobility needs, and arranging transportation. Joey is a great young man and his parents, Chris and Carol Oberholzer of Loveland, have been great supporters of Loveland High School and the athletic department. The Oberholzer Family is, and will always be, a part of our Tiger family. As I conclude this letter, I want to ask you to surround this family and support them any way you can. As parents, you can imagine the stresses – or can we even begin to imagine the stress of this situation? Chris and Carol have been a great team, taking shifts at the hospital, continuing to run their business, and continue to be parents to their other children. If you are able and willing to provide financial assistance, please follow the link below.



It is remarkable that Joey survived the fall and subsequent surgeries. Tiger family, we are LOVELAND STRONG and this community has overcome many hurts, devastations and crisis…… let’s surround Joey and his family and make this nightmare just a little more manageable, a little more bearable and surround them in every way possible. Your financial support as well as your fervent prayers are so appreciated.



Please help Joey by making a difference and helping him overcome this battle by going to:

https://www.gofundme.com/joey-oberholzers-medical-fund



Jeff Williams

President of Loveland Athletic Boosters